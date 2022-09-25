Rakhi Sawant responds to Hema Malini's poll jibe: ‘If tea seller can become PM…’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 25, 2022 07:29 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant, sharing a clip on Instagram, thanked the PM for putting the key responsibility on her and considering her worthy of “the role”.

Rakhi Sawant shared a video, where she spoke about Hema Malini's recent statement involving her. 
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Actor Rakhi Sawant on Sunday said she will contest the 2024 general election, adding that when Narendra Modi could become the Prime Minister, then there is no reason why she cannot become a chief minister after working in Bollywood.

Her remarks came in the wake of actor-turned-BJP MP Hema Malini's recent response to reporters about "film stars" contesting elections from Mathura - the constituency she represents. She was reportedly responding to reports about Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut may take the poll plunge from the temple town. "Tomorrow, Rakhi Sawant will also contest elections," Malini, referred to as Bollywood’s ultimate ‘dream girl’, said.

Sawant, sharing a clip on Instagram, thanked the PM for putting the key responsibility on her and considering her worthy of “the role”. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity of contesting the election as Hema Malini Ji has already announced,” Sawant said.

Sawant added she has been serving the nation since her childhood. “I was born to serve the country only and I want to serve it”, she said.

The actor, mostly known for her item numbers, said it would remain a "surprise" against whom she would be contesting.

"So, I will be contesting the 2024 elections, but against whom it will be a surprise," Sawant said.

Sawant is not new to politics or political antics. In 2014, she contested the Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North West constituency as a candidate for her own Rashtriya Apna Dal, and was defeated by a huge margin. Later, she joined the Republican Party of India (Athavale).

(With agency inputs)

