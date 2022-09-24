Kangana Ranaut to contest polls from Mathura? How Hema Malini responded. Watch

Will Kangana Ranaut - who often catches attention for her sharp statements - contest elections from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh? Amid buzz, a “what-if” question was thrown at actor-politician Hema Malini on Saturday. And her reply was - as expected - not ordinary.

“What should I say… what are my views on it? It’s all on god. Lord Krishna will do it,” she said. A bit later, she asked reporters: “So you won’t even consider a local..You want film stars?” “Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant’s name might also pop up,” the 73-year-old leader further said.

Kangana Ranaut - whose controversial comments have more headlines than her movies lately- earlier this week visited shrines in Vrindavan along with her family and offered prayers. "It is our good fortune that we had the good fortune of seeing Lord Krishna and Radhe Maa," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI later.

The actor said she had come here to seek lord Krishna's blessings at his birthplace as she has completed filming her second directorial movie 'Emergency'. During her visit, the actor avoided answering any politics-related questions, ANI reported.

Kangana's entry in politics has been long speculated amid her controversial remarks.

Ranaut - hailed for her performance in 'Queen among other movies - is the recipient of country's fourth-highest civilian award - the Padma Shri. She has also received national award four times.

