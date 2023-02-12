Rakhi Sawant's husband accused of raping Iranian woman; FIR filed in Mysuru

The Mysuru Police on Sunday registered an FIR against actor Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani for allegedly raping a foreign student. According to the complaint filed by an Iranian woman, 30, she came to India in 2018 to pursue doctor of pharmacy course from Mysuru. She befriended Adil in 2018 while he was running a restaurant in VV Puram.

Soon, the two became close, and Adil allegedly told her that he would marry her. The woman said she and Adil had been living together in a flat in Yadavagiri for three years. But around five months back, when the woman insisted on marriage, Adil threatened her with dire consequences and even assaulted her, the complaint said.

The complaint also alleged that he threatened her to post her private photos on social media and would send them to her parents in Iran if she forced him to get married. Further, she stated that on August 31 last year, Adil deleted the photos from his mobile. When she called him on phone, he threatened her with dire consequences, the complaint said.

“The Iran national visited the police station on 10 February and filed a complaint against Adil khan. We have registered a case under IPC 376 (rape), 417 (punish for cheating), 420 (cheating), 504 (insulting intentionally), 506 (threatening with life),” Narasimharaja division ACP Ashwath Narayan said.

The police officer said the accused is in judicial custody in Mumbai in connection with a cheating case filed by his wife Rakhi Sawant. “We are investigating the case and would take custody of the accused soon by approaching the court,” Narayan said.

Adil was arrested on Tuesday night after Sawant filed a complaint accusing him of assault, taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge and performing unnatural sex, among other charges. Adil, 30, a businessman who is also accused of harassing the 41-year-old actor for dowry, was brought to the Oshiwara police station in suburban Mumbai for questioning and later placed under arrest.

Sawant had filed a complaint against Adil at Oshiwara police station last week. Sawant also alleged that Adil did not provide treatment to her mother, who died recently. The actor alleged that she gave ₹10 lakh to Adil before going for the Bigg Boss Show.

Before the marriage, Sawant had converted to Islam and changed her name as Fathima. Later, the couple separated and she filed a police complaint.