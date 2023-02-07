Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested

mumbai news
Updated on Feb 07, 2023 10:19 PM IST

After questioning Durrani for several hours the police arrested the accused around 8.30 pm for cruelty and unnatural intercourse.

As per the police, on Monday, Sawant approached them with a complaint stating that Durrani had taken some money and jewellery from her, which he was refusing to return. On Sunday, she publicly announced that she was severing ties with Durrani due to marital discord. (Vijay Bate/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The Oshiwara police on Tuesday arrested actress Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani after the actress filed a complaint against him. After questioning Durrani for several hours and recording another statement from Sawant, the police arrested the accused around 8.30 pm for cruelty and unnatural intercourse.

“Based on the facts that have come to light, we have invoked sections for cruelty by a husband and forcible unnatural intercourse under the Indian Penal Code against Durrani,” said senior police inspector Manohar Dhanawade, Oshiwara police station.

“Durrani turned up at my house on Tuesday morning and tried to assault me. I immediately called up the police, after which he left,” Sawant told reporters outside the police station.

As per the police, on Monday, Sawant approached them with a complaint stating that Durrani had taken some money and jewellery from her, which he was refusing to return. On Sunday, she publicly announced that she was severing ties with Durrani due to marital discord.

