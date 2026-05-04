Rallies, shutdowns in Manipur mark third anniversary of ethnic violence

Rallies and shutdowns on Sunday in both Kuki-Zo and Meitei-dominated areas marked the third anniversary of ethnic violence, erupted on May 3, 2023 that claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000, followed by the imposition of President’s Rule for a year.

People participate in a public rally organised to mark three years of Manipur conflict in Bishnupur on Sunday.(ANI)

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In commemoration of the day, Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities organised the third anniversary separately in their respective dominant districts of Manipur.

On Sunday, hundreds of protestors from Meitei groups organised processions in Imphal valley districts, Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupurwhich, seeking implementation of the NRC before the census and protection of Manipur’s administrative and territorial integrity. Meanwhile, the Kuki Zo organisations observed a shutdown in Kangpokpi district and held meetings in Churachandpur district to commemorate the victims of the violence.

Hundreds of protestors were witnessed in Bishnupur district’s Nambol area organised by the United Protection Committee, a civil body. While, a public convention under the banner ‘Three Years on Manipur Crisis’ was also organised in Imphal East by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex civil body of Manipur.

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{{^usCountry}} The convention also resolved six points demand to press the central government for reconciliation of peace in Manipur. Among the six points, COCOMI demanded commemorating May 3 as “Anti-Narco Terrorism Day”. “The public discourse is being held on the occasion of 3-years of conflict in the state, attacked by Kuki-ZO narco terrorist,” COCOMI spokesperson Shanta Nahakpam said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The convention also resolved six points demand to press the central government for reconciliation of peace in Manipur. Among the six points, COCOMI demanded commemorating May 3 as “Anti-Narco Terrorism Day”. “The public discourse is being held on the occasion of 3-years of conflict in the state, attacked by Kuki-ZO narco terrorist,” COCOMI spokesperson Shanta Nahakpam said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Kuki bodies called for total shutdown in Kangpokpi district while public meeting was held at Churachandpur district in commemoration of the victims of the crisis. Kangpokpi and Churachandpur are both Kuki-Zo dominated districts of Manipur. In both the districts, business establishments, public transportation services came to a standstill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Kuki bodies called for total shutdown in Kangpokpi district while public meeting was held at Churachandpur district in commemoration of the victims of the crisis. Kangpokpi and Churachandpur are both Kuki-Zo dominated districts of Manipur. In both the districts, business establishments, public transportation services came to a standstill. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Kangpokpi, Kuki body Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) had imposed a 12-hour total shutdown with effect from 6 am of Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Kangpokpi, Kuki body Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) had imposed a 12-hour total shutdown with effect from 6 am of Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a forum for Kuki-Zo community in Churachandpur district, commemorated the day as “separation day from Meitei” at Peace ground while Zomi community at the Martyrs Park in Churachandpur.

ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong said, “Over 250 Kuki individuals were killed and more than 40,000 were displaced during the crisis while around 7,000 houses were reduced into ashes and about 360 churches were demolished. We cannot forget these atrocities that we have faced”.

In 2023, the crisis erupted followed by a ‘Tribal Solidarity march’, organised in the hill districts, especially in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh against the Manipur high court’s recommendation to include Meitei/Meetei into the Scheduled Tribe list.

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