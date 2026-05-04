...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rallies, shutdowns in Manipur mark third anniversary of ethnic violence

In commemoration of the day, Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities organised the third anniversary separately in their respective dominant districts of Manipur.

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:56 am IST
By Thomas Ngangom
Advertisement

Rallies and shutdowns on Sunday in both Kuki-Zo and Meitei-dominated areas marked the third anniversary of ethnic violence, erupted on May 3, 2023 that claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000, followed by the imposition of President’s Rule for a year.

People participate in a public rally organised to mark three years of Manipur conflict in Bishnupur on Sunday.(ANI)

In commemoration of the day, Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities organised the third anniversary separately in their respective dominant districts of Manipur.

On Sunday, hundreds of protestors from Meitei groups organised processions in Imphal valley districts, Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupurwhich, seeking implementation of the NRC before the census and protection of Manipur’s administrative and territorial integrity. Meanwhile, the Kuki Zo organisations observed a shutdown in Kangpokpi district and held meetings in Churachandpur district to commemorate the victims of the violence.

Hundreds of protestors were witnessed in Bishnupur district’s Nambol area organised by the United Protection Committee, a civil body. While, a public convention under the banner ‘Three Years on Manipur Crisis’ was also organised in Imphal East by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex civil body of Manipur.

Additionally, Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a forum for Kuki-Zo community in Churachandpur district, commemorated the day as “separation day from Meitei” at Peace ground while Zomi community at the Martyrs Park in Churachandpur.

ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong said, “Over 250 Kuki individuals were killed and more than 40,000 were displaced during the crisis while around 7,000 houses were reduced into ashes and about 360 churches were demolished. We cannot forget these atrocities that we have faced”.

In 2023, the crisis erupted followed by a ‘Tribal Solidarity march’, organised in the hill districts, especially in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh against the Manipur high court’s recommendation to include Meitei/Meetei into the Scheduled Tribe list.

 
manipur
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result LIVE, West Bengal Election Result LIVE, Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result LIVE, West Bengal Election Result LIVE, Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE
Home / India News / Rallies, shutdowns in Manipur mark third anniversary of ethnic violence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.