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Ram ko loota, desh ko loota’: Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP over Ram Temple donation row

The opposition has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 04:55 pm IST
PTI |
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Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday urged the people to defeat the BJP government, alleging that they had looted the country and did not even spare Lord Ram.

The Independent Rajya Sabha MP used rhyming lines to take pot shots at the BJP.(PTI)

Sibal said the Modi government's slogan of "achche din" was also a "lie".

The Independent Rajya Sabha MP used rhyming lines to take pot shots at the BJP.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Defeat this Government, Ram ko loota, Desh ko loota, Achhe Din ka nara jhootha."

"Aise shasan ko tordein ge; Mil ke Desh ko jordein ge; Na dilon ka ho ga batwara; Sab ka Desh hai Desh hamara," Sibal said in a rhyming verse.

Based on the SIT's report, eight people -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement. They were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple.

On Monday, a local court in Ayodhya remanded all eight accused to 14 days' judicial custody.

 
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