Akhilesh's ‘4C formula’ jibe at BJP, Yogi's ‘challenge’: Ram Temple donation row intensifies

Political slugfest between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Uttar Pradesh intensified on Sunday over the Ram Temple donation controversy. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath challenged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to publicly back a movement for the Krishna Janmabhoomi, while the opposition leader accused the ruling party of moving from a "nation first" approach to a "donation first" one. A war of words between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and UP CM Yogi Adityanath continued on Sunday. (PTI/ANI)

The row over donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple first surfaced on June 7 when SP leader Tej Narayan 'Pawan' Pandey alleged that between ₹5 crore and ₹7.5 crore from temple offerings had been siphoned off. On June 13, the state government constituted a special investigation team (SIT) at the request of the temple trust.

Akhilesh Yadav's '4C formula' jibe at BJP Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling party of reducing Uttar Pradesh to a "paper leak government" and said it was working on a "4C formula" consisting of “chanda (donations), chori (theft), chaturai (cunning) and chalaki (deceit)”, as HT reported earlier.

While addressing a press conference, the SP chief said his party had conducted a "Socialist PDA Audit", which, according to him, exposed alleged irregularities in several areas, including recruitment examinations and matters related to Ayodhya. He alleged that despite repeatedly raising these issues, the BJP had not given satisfactory replies.

Yadav said that questions were being raised about the management of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and said the issue had affected public faith. Notably, he had said on Saturday that if the SP formed the government, it would turn Ayodhya into an "inimitable" sacred city.

Describing the BJP government as a "paper leak government", Yadav alleged that repeated paper leaks had become a serious concern and were putting the future of students and job seekers at risk.

Adityanath's challenge to Yadav The UP CM challenged Yadav to openly support a movement for the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, similar to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, while criticising his comments on Ayodhya.

Without referring directly to the donation controversy, Adityanath said in Hathras, "Akhileshji, Ayodhya has already been transformed by Lord Ram's devotees. Don't worry about it. Repent, visit Ram Lalla once, at least, that will bring you some wisdom. Now, prepare so that we can also do something for Lord Krishna."

He also said he was surprised by Yadav's statement made on Saturday, in which he had promised to make Ayodhya a "dharam nagari" (religious city) if the SP came to power in the state, HT reported earlier.

He said, "'Why does not Akhilesh Yadav, who is shedding crocodile tears for Ayodhya, come out in the open and support the idea of a movement for the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi on the pattern of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation and get the pride of Krishna Janmabhoomi restored?'"

Notably, there is an ongoing legal dispute over the Krishna Janmabhoomi. The Hindu side claims that the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura was built after a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna was demolished.

(With inputs from HT Correspondents)