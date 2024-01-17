Ram Lalla idol enters temple on day 2 of pre-consecration rituals | 10 points

The second day of the pre-consecration ceremonies at Ayodhya's Ram Temple saw several rituals being performed ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22. The Ram Lalla's idol was carried to the temple in a truck from Vivek Srishti Trust in a homecoming for the Lord. Earlier in the day, a representative idol -- a silver Ram Lalla -- was carried across the Ram Temple premises. Ayodhya Ram temple: Special rituals being performed at Ram Mandir garbha-griha on Wednesday before the idol arrived.

Ram Mandir opening: Here's what happened on the 2nd day of the 7-day anushthan

1. The idol arrived in the temple on Wednesday night. A special Puja was held at the sanctum sanatorium before the idol is brought inside the garbha griha. Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra said the idol is likely to be placed at the sanctum sanctum on Thursday, the third day.

2. On Wednesday night, the idol was brought inside the Ram Mandir complex using a crane.

3. This is the first entry of the Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Karnataka's Arun Yogiraj into the premises.

4. As reported earlier, the idol is 51-inch-tall, the form of Lord Ram as a five-year-old boy -- reflecting the pride of a king, and the innocence of a child.

5. PM Modi would serve as the chief yajman of the pran-pratishtha ceremony. Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust, is the chief yajman of the pre-consecration rituals.

6. Over 500 women participated in the Jal Kalash Yatra ritual on Wednesday in which they filled pots from Saryu river and took them to the Ram temple.

7. Ahead of the pran-pratishtha, the other rituals started on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Kalash Yatra was performed followed by parishar-pravesh (entry into the complex) of the idol.

8. A Ram Lalla idol -- not the one to be placed at the sanctum sanctorum -- toured the temple premises.

9. Television serial Ramayan-fame actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, and Deepika Chikhalia on Wednesday visited Ayodhya to shoot their album 'Hamare Ram Aayenge'.

10. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has written to CJI D Y Chandrachud requesting him to declare a holiday in all courts across the country to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.