Ram Mandir: Opposition alleges 'major' land scam; Won't comment now, says Trust

The Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of a major land scam in which the price of a piece of land changed from ₹2 crore to ₹18.5 crore in 10 minutes. General secretary of the Trust Champat Rai said he won't comment on the allegations without studying the matter. "They keep making allegations on us. It has been like this for the last 100 years. They blamed us also for the death of Mahatma Gandhi. I will not say anything in the matter without a study," Rai told news agency ANI.

Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan Pandey sought a CBI probe into the alleged land scam in which the price of the land was changed within minutes. Trust member Anil Mishra and mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay are witnesses in both the sale agreements, Pandey said.

"The Trust purchased a piece of land, which had been bought in ₹2 crores just 10 minutes before, in ₹18.5 crores on March 18," he alleged.

रवि मोहन तिवारी और सुल्तान अंसारी ने शाम 7:10 PM पर 2 करोड़ की ज़मीन ख़रीदी शाम 7:15 PM पर राम जन्म भूमि ट्रस्ट के चम्पत राय ने 18.5 करोड़ में उनसे ये ज़मीन ख़रीद ली।

क्या दुनिया में कहीं 5.50 लाख रु प्रति सेकेण्ड ज़मीन महँगी होते देखा है ये काम किया है #चंदा_चोर_चम्पत ने pic.twitter.com/kR6bf6uRlj — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 13, 2021





Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh too released several documents on social media and said, "Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari bought land worth ₹2 crores at 7.10 pm. At 7.15 pm, Champat Rai of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust bought this land from them for ₹18.5 crores. Out of this ₹18.5 crore, ₹17 crore was paid through RTGS. This means, there has been an increase of ₹5.50 lakh every second. Is there any place in the world where land prices change so quickly? But this happens at Lord Ram's birthplace."

According to the allegations, the land in Ayodhya belonged to Kusum Pathak and Harish Pathak. From them, Sultan Ansari Ravi Mohan Tiwari purchased the land at a price of ₹2 crore. Within minutes, the land was bought from them by the Trust at ₹18 crore. In both the transactions, Anil Mishra and Rishikesh Upadhyay were the witnesses.

"There is another clue in the irregularities. The stamp for the first transaction was bought at 5.22pm while the stamp for the second transaction was boight at 5.11pm. So, the stamp for buying the land which was not sold at that time was bought first," the AAP leader said.

Appealing to PM Modi, CBI and ED for a thorough probe into the money laundering, the AAP leader said, "Devotion of crores of devotees, who donated for the construction of the temple, is at stake," the AAP MLA said.



