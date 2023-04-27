'If a chocolate bomb goes off...': Bengal minister slams NIA probe in Ram Navami violence

West Bengal Women and Social Welfare Minister Shashi Panja on Thursday criticised Calcutta High Court's order to transfer the Ram Navami violence probe in the state to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “If an ant bites or a chocolate bomb (small firecracker) goes off, you will find the NIA at the doors of West Bengal," the minister said.

A clash broke out between the two groups during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal (Twitter Photo)

However, she added, "Severe incidents happening in other states like Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh where NIA should reach…you will not find them there.”

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta HC ordered NIA to probe the violence that occurred in West Bengal’s Howrah district during the Ram Navami celebrations in March. It also directed the state police to transfer all the documents, records, and CCTV footage regarding the violence to submit to the federal investigation agency.

On March 30, violence broke out in Bengal's Howrah district during a Ram Navami procession. According to officials, several shops and autorickshaws were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars including a few police vehicles were set on fire. Over the next few days, the violence spread to North Dinajpur and Hooghly districts wherein several people, including police personnel, were injured.

Amid this, a political blame game between the TMC and BJP also broke out - where both the parties have been accusing one another of triggering the riots in the Mamata Banerjee-led state.

Meanwhile last week, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognizance of the incidents of violence and has sought a report from the director general of police (DGP) and the chief of Howrah's police within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)