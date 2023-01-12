Ram Setu national monument plea: SC allows more time for govt to file response

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted the Union government more time until the first week of February to file its response to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy’s petition seeking the “national monument” status for Ram Setu.

The court in November questioned the government over “dragging its feet” from taking a stand on granting the status after it sought more time to submit its affidavit in the matter.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta on Thursday told the court a discussion was going on in the government and the matter was under consideration.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha later posted the matter for hearing in the second week of February.

Swamy mentioned the matter listed for Thursday as it was unlikely to be taken up for hearing as the CJI was due to hear the case related to the power tussle between the Delhi and the Union governments over control of bureaucrats.

The court in November granted the Union government time till December 12 to file its response to Swamy’s plea after it pleaded the response was ready but awaited sanction from the relevant ministry.

Swamy moved the Supreme Court in 2007 challenging the Sethusamudram Canal Project for linking Sri Lanka’s Mannar with Palk Strait. Swamy said the dredging work for the project would damage the Ram Sethu.

The court later stayed the work on the project.

Ram Setu, a 48 km chain of limestone shoals, connects Rameswaram off the South East Coast of Tamil Nadu to Mannar Island. As per Hindu mythology and references in the Ramayana, Lord Ram’s army created the bridge while he was marching to Lanka to rescue his wife, Sita, from Ravana’s captivity.

In August, the court gave given the Union government eight weeks to submit its affidavit and clarify its stand. Swamy in November complained about the delay in the matter. He said the response to his plea only is a matter of yes or no.