‘Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by Jan 1, 2024’: Amit Shah in Tripura

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024, Union home minister Amit Shah announced in Tripura on Thursday.

He was addressing a public meeting at Sabroom while flagging off the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rath yatra ahead of the Tripura assembly elections, which are likely to be held by March this year.

“Should the Ram Temple in Ayodhya be constructed or not? After Babur razed it and since we got Independence, the Congress was responsible for keeping the matter pending in courts. But when (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi came to power and the Supreme Court gave its ruling, he announced construction of the temple.,” Shah said.

“In 2019, Rahul Gandhi used to taunt us saying that while we keep promising construction of the Ram Temple, we never give a fixed date when it will be over. I would like to tell him and everyone else that the Ram Temple at Ayodhya will be ready on January 1, 2024,” he added.

The Union home minister was on a day-long trip to Tripura where he flagged off two ‘rath yatras’ of the ruling BJP in the poll-bound state and addressed two public meetings.

Shah appealed to the people to keep their faith on the development model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Assembly polls to witness a prosperous Tripura in the next five years.

“Whatever development you have seen since 2018 under the reign of Biplab Kumar Deb and Manik Saha is just a trailer. The entire movie is yet to come,” said Shah.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at Dharmanagar, he said the BJP will return to power with two-third majority in 2023 Assembly polls in Tripura saying that the saffron party gave ‘ vikas’ ( development), ‘ vishwas’ ( faith), ‘ susashan’ (good governance) and ‘ suvidha’ (facilities) instead of vinas ( destruction) and ‘ vivaad’ ( quarrel), ‘kushashan’ (bad governance) and ‘ duvidha’ (confusion) during the erstwhile Left Front government.

Raising the slogan ‘ Tripuray Abar, BJP Sarkar’ (BJP government again in Tripura) , Shah said, “ The rath yatra has been named ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, instead of ‘ Sankalp Sabha’ or ‘ Vijay Sabha’, is based on the performance of the government. The huge turnout in the rally reflected faith on the BJP and showed that the BJP will return to power with two-third majority in the upcoming polls.”

Recalling his first visit to Tripura during 2018, Shah said that only 11 people had attended his rally. He had raised the slogan of ‘Chalo Paltai’ in the last Assembly polls and stormed to power by eradicating the two-decade old Marxist government.

Speaking about achievements of the BJP government, Shah said that the government gave gas connections, pure drinking water, sanitary toilets and healthcare to people, especially women and indigenous communities.

“There used to be infiltration, terrorism, corruption, trafficking, crimes against indigenous in Tripura. But, we have brought development in the state through connectivity, industrial investment, organic farming, etc., “ he added.

He also mentioned about reaching to an understanding with the banned insurgent group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) to end the insurgency, providing permanent resettlement to 37,000 Bru migrants, drinking water to 4.25 lakh families, housing benefits to 3.80 lakh families, free ration to poor people, subsidies to the farmers, free healthcare benefits to 13 lakh families under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

He slammed the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist), or the CPI(M), and the Congress saying that they cannot do any good for people and kept the state behind.

The eight-day long rath yatra will conclude on January 12 at Agartala, where BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to address a gathering. The yatra will cover nearly 1,000 kilometres and will cover almost all the Assembly constituencies.

Besides the yatra, over 200 meetings and over 50 roadshows will also be organised to highlight the BJP government’s performances in the last five years.