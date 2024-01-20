Ram temple inauguration: Centre issues advisory against publishing false content
The Indian government has issued an advisory to news media, including social media platforms, warning against publishing false or provocative content ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The advisory cites provisions of the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act and the Norms of Journalistic Conduct, which prohibit content that promotes communal disharmony or endangers public order. Social media platforms are also advised to not host or publish such content.
New Delhi: The Union ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has issued an advisory to all news media – television, print, and digital media, including social media platforms, about publishing or broadcasting any content that may be false or manipulated and content that could disturb communal harmony or public order ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
“It is observed that certain unverified, provocative and fake messages are being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order,” the advisory read.
It added, in this regard, attention is invited to the following provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978.
According to the Norms of Journalistic Conduct, which must also be followed by digital news publishers, the “tone, spirit and language” of articles in newspapers cannot be “provocative, against the unity and integrity of the country, the spirit of the constitution, seditious and inflammatory in nature or designed to promote communal disharmony”.
Newspapers must also restrain and be cautious about publishing any news that “is likely to jeopardise, endanger or harm the paramount interests of the State and society or the rights of individuals concerning which reasonable restrictions may be imposed by law on the right to freedom of speech and expression under clause (2) of Article 19 of the Constitution of India”, the advisory stated.
“Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, social media platforms are advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above,” the advisory read.
According to rule 6 of the Programme Code, news channels are forbidden from broadcasting anything that “contains an attack on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes; Contains anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths; is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promote anti-national attitudes”.