Ram Mandir trust confirms Champat Rai's resignation, says donated silver bricks, ornaments are safe

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday confirmed that it had received the resignation letters of its General Secretary, Champat Rai, and trustee Anil Mishra amid an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities involving temple donations.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya.(HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Trust also sought to reassure devotees, saying that all donated silver bricks, ornaments and other offerings made to the Ram Mandir were safe and properly documented.

In a press release posted by the Trust, the temple body said it was "shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the incidents that have come to light in Shri Ram Temple (Ayodhya) over the past few days".

It added that, as "representatives of all devotees of Lord Ram and the volunteers serving here", it was "committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring the devotees."

Also Read | Ram Mandir donation row deepens: 8 arrested, ₹80 lakh seized, trust members quit

Trust confirms resignation of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Trust confirmed that it had received the resignation letter of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Trust confirmed that it had received the resignation letter of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "The Trust has received a resignation letter from Shri Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust), and from Trustee Shri Anil Mishra. The Trust will consider the matter in its upcoming meeting.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Trust has received a resignation letter from Shri Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust), and from Trustee Shri Anil Mishra. The Trust will consider the matter in its upcoming meeting.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Ram Mandir donation row: How Samajwadi Party leader's post ballooned into raging controversy Devotees assured by the Trust {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Ram Mandir donation row: How Samajwadi Party leader's post ballooned into raging controversy Devotees assured by the Trust {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Assuring devotees about offerings made to the temple, the Trust said, "The Trust assures those devotees who personally handed over silver bricks, ornaments, and other items to the Trust officials as offerings in the service of Lord Shri Ram that these items are safely available along with proper records."

On the alleged irregularities involving temple donations, it said, "Regarding the incident related to funds received through the temple donation boxes, based on the interim report submitted by the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh administration at the request of the Trust, the Trust has lodged an FIR and legal proceedings are underway."

The Trust also said, "We assure everyone that steps will be taken to ensure that such unfortunate situations do not arise in the future. The guilty will receive strict punishment in accordance with the law and serve as a deterrent."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It further asserted that "anti-social, irreligious, and self-serving elements will not be allowed to succeed in their attempts to tarnish Sanatan Dharma" and urged people to protect themselves from "misleading and baseless rumours being spread."

“These clouds will pass, the darkness will recede, the light of truth will prevail, and the powerful stream of devotion to Lord Ram will continue to flow uninterrupted,” it concluded.

Kejriwal's remarks on resignations

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, alleging that the move was an attempt to shield them amid the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities involving temple donations

"Under the guise of resignations, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra are being protected. Resignations alone won't suffice. Hang the donation thieves," Kejriwal said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also questioned why the accused who were arrested were not taken into police remand for interrogation.

“Yesterday, the people who were arrested—their police remand wasn't even taken. No police questioning of them was done. They weren't asked whom they delivered the stolen goods to, on whose orders they were stealing, where the rest of the stolen goods are. Nothing was asked.”

इस्तीफे की आड़ में चंपत राय और अनिल मिश्रा को बचाया जा रहा है। केवल इस्तीफे से काम नहीं चलेगा। चंदा चोरों को फाँसी दो।



और चंपत राय के आकाओं पर कार्रवाई कब होगी? जिनके इशारे पर वो काम करते थे।



कल जिन लोगों को गिरफ़्तार किया गया, उनकी पुलिस रिमांड भी नहीं ली गई। उनसे कोई पुलिस… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 27, 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"From this, it's clearly evident that only a show is being put on. In a week or ten days, bail will be arranged for all of them," he alleged.

Kejriwal further alleged, "From this, it's clearly evident that the theft has been going on for so many years at the behest of the top leaders of the donation-thief party, and now the entire matter is being swept under the rug."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON