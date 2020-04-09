Ram temple trust releases logo in Ayodhya

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:15 IST

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust released its logo on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Karsevakpuram in Uttar Pradesh’s state capital Ayodhya on Wednesday with Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, completing the formality in this connection.

Circular in shape, the logo has a picture of Lord Ram and two small pictures of Lord Hanuman.

The trust will use this logo on its letterhead and in all its official correspondence.

“Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will start only after the coronavirus pandemic is over,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

The Chaurasi Kosi (around 300 km) parikrama was scheduled to start from Ayodhya on Wednesday but the Vishva Hindu Parishad has already cancelled the event due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 21-day parikrama was supposed to pass through several adjoining districts of Ayodhya, including Basti and Ambedkar Nagar.

It was scheduled to end on May 2.