Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit inaugurated in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the first phase of the Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit project at Chandkhuri city. Inaugurating the three-day grand event organised on this occasion, Baghel said that Lord Ram has a “deep connection” with Chhattisgarh. “Lord Ram is in the heart and soul of every resident of Chhattisgarh. We Chhattisgarhia people, know and believe Lord Ram as Mata Kaushalya's Ram, Bhancha Ram, Vanvasi Ram, Shabri's affectionate and kind Ram,” said the chief minister of Chhattisgarh at the event, pointing out that the divine influence can be seen and heard in the lifestyle, folk culture and folk songs of Chhattisgarh.

Referring to the colorful cultural and religious programs that are to be organised for three days during the Navratri festival at Chandkhuri, Baghel said that the artists of national and international repute along with the local artists of Chhattisgarh would perform during this event. He also gave detailed information about the Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit, which is being developed from Harchouka in Sitamarhi in the Koriya district to Ramaram in Sukma.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel informed that efforts are being made for the development of Ghotul and Devgudis to preserve the tribal culture and traditions in the Bastar region from the archaeological Buddhist site in Sirpur. He added that the government is making consistent efforts to promote the culture of Chhattisgarh, its religious, archaeological sites, tourist places, and the 5000-year old ancient theater in Ramgarh of Sarguja at a global level. Referring to Dongargarh, the city of Goddess Bamleshwari, the chief minister said that the government is working to beautify all the places of religious and archaeological importance. He said, “Some people are trying to disturb the age-old tradition of peace and harmony in Chhattisgarh, but they will never succeed. Chhattisgarh has deep roots in tolerance, love, and harmony.”

51 feet high statue of Lord Shri Ram unveiled

After arriving at the ancient Mata Kaushalya temple of Chandkhuri, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state and performed the customary rituals. On the occasion, the chief minister unveiled a 51-feet-tall statue of Lord Ram in the backdrop of a light and fire show. It is worth mentioning that the renovation and beautification work of the Kaushalya Temple has been done at the cost of ₹15.45 crore. The 51-feet-tall statue has been established in the temple premise; along with the grand gate in the premises, beautification of the pond around the temple, construction of attractive pathways, and plantations. The temple is surrounded by beautiful gardens, in the middle of the pond there is an attractive statue of Goddess Lakshmi pressing the feet of Lord Vishnu on the Sheshnag bed, and the sculpture depicting ‘Samudra Manthan’ are the main centers of attraction for the devotees.

Devotees would get 'darshan' of Lord Ram at every step of the Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit

Through this tourism circuit, devotees would be able to experience the spiritual mementos related to Lord Ram from Koriya district to Sukma. Sitamarhi Harchauka (Koriya), Ramgarh (Sarguja), Shivrinarayan (Janjgir-Champa), Turturiya (Balodabazar), Chandkhuri (Raipur), Rajim (Gariyaband), Sihawa Saptarishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar), and Ramaram (Sukma) are being developed at a cost of ₹133.55 crore under the Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit project. This is expected to not only boost rural tourism in the state but also unleash the path to new global tourism opportunities.