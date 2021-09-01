Ramacharyulu named Rajya Sabha secretary general

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appointed Dr Parasaram Pattabhi Kesava Ramacharyulu as the new secretary general of the Upper House of Parliament.

Ramacharyulu has been working as secretary in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat since 2018 and succeeds Desh Dipak Verma, who demitted office after serving for four years.

As per the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Ramacharyulu is the first ever Upper House employee to have risen to the secretary general’s post. Nine employees have become the secretary general of Lok Sabha so far.

Born in 1958, Ramacharyulu has about 40 years of experience of handling various aspects of the functioning of Parliament.

“He joined the secretariat in 1983 after serving in the Lok Sabha Secretariat for a year earlier. He served as Special Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Legislature in 2017,” a statement issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

A Bachelor of Laws and Master of Arts (Political Science) degree holder, Ramacharyulu was awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) by the Jawaharlal Nehru University for his work on ‘Committee Systems of Indian Parliament and the US Congress: A Comparative Study’ in 2005.

