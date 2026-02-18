Ramadan 2026 moon sighting likely today, mosques prepare for Tarawih

LUCKNOW: Mosques across the city have begun preparations for Tarawih (night prayers) as the crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramzan is likely to be sighted on Wednesday. The Sunni and Shia Markazi Chand committees are set to make a formal announcement in the evening, and if the moon is sighted, the first Roza will be observed on Thursday (February 19). The first Roza could be observed on Thursday (February 19). (HT File Photo)

Religious scholars and members of the Markazi Chand Committee will take a final decision after sunset, following confirmation of the moon sighting.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed, president of the Markazi Chand Committee, said, "The moon for the holy month of Ramzan will likely be sighted on Wednesday and most probably the first Roza will be observed on Thursday in India. We urge everyone to help the needy and do charity in this holy month. Just like previous years, separate arrangements have been made for males and females for Tarawih prayers at Jama Masjid Aishbagh Eidgah."

The Markazi Shia Chand Committee has also appealed to people to look for the crescent and report any confirmed sighting. Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi, president of the committee, urged members of the community to inform the panel if the moon is visible.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees are expected to attend Tarawih prayers at various mosques, with separate arrangements made for women at Jama Masjid Aishbagh Eidgah.

Special facilities have been created inside the hall to accommodate women worshippers.

Clerics recently held a meeting with district administration officials, police authorities and municipal teams to ensure smooth conduct of prayers during the holy month. Security, sanitation and other logistical arrangements are being coordinated ahead of the start of Ramzan.