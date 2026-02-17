Ramadan 2026 moon sighting: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman announce crescent; most Asian countries to begin fasting February 19
Ramadan 2026 moon sighting: Muslims worldwide prepare for Ramadan as crescent sightings signal start of fasting, prayer and reflection in different countries.
Ramadan 2026: Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). It begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and marks a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. Typically, the crescent moon is first seen in Gulf countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as in some parts of India and Western nations, while India usually begins Ramadan a day later. (Also read: Ramadan 2026 date and timetable: Will fasting begin on February 18 or 19? See namaz timings for Saudi Arabia, India, UK )
This year, the “Hilal” (crescent moon) is expected to appear on Tuesday, February 17, around 6:20 PM local time in Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In India, it is likely to be visible on Wednesday, February 18, between 6:15 PM and 6:45 PM, pending official confirmation from local authorities. Here’s a look at which countries will start Ramadan on which date.
Indonesia
Indonesia has officially announced that the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after the crescent moon marking the start of the month was not sighted. The decision was made following the country’s traditional isbat (moon-sighting) process led by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, which determines the beginning of Ramadan each year.
This announcement aligns with several other countries in Asia and beyond that are also awaiting confirmed lunar sightings, with many indicating a February 19 start, depending on local observations.
Malaysia
Authorities in Malaysia reported that the crescent moon signalling Ramadan was not sighted on Tuesday. As a result, Wednesday, February 18, will mark the final day of Sha’aban, and fasting will begin on Thursday, February 19. The announcement came from Malaysia’s Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, following observations from 29 locations across the country.
Brunei
Similarly, Brunei confirmed that Ramadan will start on Thursday, February 19, after astronomy authorities reported the crescent moon was not seen on Tuesday. The first day of fasting will be observed as a public holiday, in line with the nation’s Islamic calendar.
Japan and Philippines
Japan’s Hilal Vision Committee and the Philippines’ Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani both announced that the first day of Ramadan will also fall on February 19, 2026, following the non-sighting of the crescent moon.
Singapore
The crescent moon was not sighted in Singapore either, confirming that Thursday, February 19, will mark the start of Ramadan.
Turkey
Turkey – Authorities confirmed that the first day of Ramadan will be February 19, after the crescent moon was not observed on Tuesday evening.
Oman
Oman’s Main Committee for Moon Sighting has officially declared Thursday, February 19, 2026, as the first day of Ramadan 1447 AH. The decision comes after astronomical calculations indicated that the new moon (crescent) could not be sighted on Tuesday, February 17, as the moon would set before sunset across the country, making visual observation impossible.
Australia
The Australian Fatwa Council confirmed that Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19, following consultations led by Grand Mufti Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad.
Qatar
The first day of Ramadan in Qatar will begin on February 18, as officially announced by local authorities.
Other nations
Not all countries will be searching for the Ramadan crescent on the same evening. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Morocco, and Mauritania will not observe the moon tonight, as Tuesday corresponds to only the 28th day of Sha’aban in these countries.
With the crescent moon not sighted in multiple regions, Thursday, February 19, 2026, will officially mark the start of Ramadan in many parts of Asia, including Indonesia, Turkey, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Japan, and Singapore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.