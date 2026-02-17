Ramadan 2026 moon sighting: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman announce crescent; most Asian countries to begin fasting February 19

Ramadan 2026: Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). It begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and marks a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. Typically, the crescent moon is first seen in Gulf countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as in some parts of India and Western nations, while India usually begins Ramadan a day later. (Also read: Ramadan 2026 date and timetable: Will fasting begin on February 18 or 19? See namaz timings for Saudi Arabia, India, UK ) Ramadan 2026 moon sighting: Ramadan 2026 starts on February 19 across many Asian countries. (AFP)

This year, the “Hilal” (crescent moon) is expected to appear on Tuesday, February 17, around 6:20 PM local time in Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In India, it is likely to be visible on Wednesday, February 18, between 6:15 PM and 6:45 PM, pending official confirmation from local authorities. Here’s a look at which countries will start Ramadan on which date.

Indonesia Indonesia has officially announced that the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after the crescent moon marking the start of the month was not sighted. The decision was made following the country’s traditional isbat (moon-sighting) process led by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, which determines the beginning of Ramadan each year.

This announcement aligns with several other countries in Asia and beyond that are also awaiting confirmed lunar sightings, with many indicating a February 19 start, depending on local observations.