Ramadan 2026 timetable: When is Ramadan? Know correct date and prayer timings for Saudi Arabia, India, UK and US

Ramadan 2026 date: As the holy month of Ramadan (also spelled Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan) approaches, Muslims around the world are preparing for fasting, prayer, and reflection. The start of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon, which can vary by region, causing differences not only in the beginning of the month but also in the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr. Ramadan 2026 timetable: The start of Ramadan and Eid celebrations depend on the crescent moon sighting. (Pexels)

The big question on everyone’s mind: Will Ramadan begin on Wednesday, February 18, or Thursday, February 19? Such variations are common, as Muslims globally rely on the crescent moon to mark the start of each month in the Islamic lunar calendar. (Also read: Shab-e-Barat 2026: When is the 15th Night of Sha’ban, February 3 or 4? Know correct date, history and significance )

When is Ramadan 2026? Know correct date This year’s “Winter Ramadan” is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan 1447 AH on the evening of Wednesday, February 18, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Society, notes that fasting hours this year will be particularly comfortable, starting at approximately 12 hours and 45 minutes and gradually increasing as the month progresses toward spring.

Why is there confusion around the date Astronomical calculations from the International Astronomy Centre (IAC) and the Emirates Astronomy Society indicate that this year’s Ramadan start could spark a debate between Wednesday and Thursday. On February 17, 2026, the new moon will appear late afternoon, but it is unlikely to be visible after sunset in most regions, including the UAE, where it is expected to set just one minute before sunset.

As a result, Wednesday, February 18, is likely to be the final day of Sha’ban, with Thursday, February 19, observed as the first day of fasting in the UAE and neighbouring countries.

However, some communities in South Asia or North Africa may start Ramadan a day earlier based on local moon sightings, weather, and interpretation of crescent visibility. The final date will depend on confirmed sightings, continuing a centuries-old tradition.