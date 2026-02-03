Ramadan 2026 timetable: When is Ramadan? Know correct date and prayer timings for Saudi Arabia, India, UK and US
Ramadan 2026 date: As Ramadan approaches, Muslims worldwide prepare for fasting and prayers. Here’s when the holy month begins in 2026 and daily prayer timings.
Ramadan 2026 date: As the holy month of Ramadan (also spelled Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan) approaches, Muslims around the world are preparing for fasting, prayer, and reflection. The start of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon, which can vary by region, causing differences not only in the beginning of the month but also in the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.
The big question on everyone’s mind: Will Ramadan begin on Wednesday, February 18, or Thursday, February 19? Such variations are common, as Muslims globally rely on the crescent moon to mark the start of each month in the Islamic lunar calendar. (Also read: Shab-e-Barat 2026: When is the 15th Night of Sha’ban, February 3 or 4? Know correct date, history and significance )
When is Ramadan 2026? Know correct date
This year’s “Winter Ramadan” is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan 1447 AH on the evening of Wednesday, February 18, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society.
Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Society, notes that fasting hours this year will be particularly comfortable, starting at approximately 12 hours and 45 minutes and gradually increasing as the month progresses toward spring.
Why is there confusion around the date
Astronomical calculations from the International Astronomy Centre (IAC) and the Emirates Astronomy Society indicate that this year’s Ramadan start could spark a debate between Wednesday and Thursday. On February 17, 2026, the new moon will appear late afternoon, but it is unlikely to be visible after sunset in most regions, including the UAE, where it is expected to set just one minute before sunset.
As a result, Wednesday, February 18, is likely to be the final day of Sha’ban, with Thursday, February 19, observed as the first day of fasting in the UAE and neighbouring countries.
However, some communities in South Asia or North Africa may start Ramadan a day earlier based on local moon sightings, weather, and interpretation of crescent visibility. The final date will depend on confirmed sightings, continuing a centuries-old tradition.
According to Islamic Finder, the daily Suhoor and Iftar timings for Saudi Arabia, the UK, and the US:
Ramadan 2026 Timetable for Saudi Arabia
In Saudi Arabia, astronomical data predicts that Thursday, February 19, 2026, will mark the first day of Ramadan 1447 AH. Local mosques and the Emirates Astronomical Society will confirm the dates based on crescent visibility, with Eid al-Fitr expected on March 20.
|February
|Shaban
|Day
|Fajr
|Sunrise
|Dhuhr
|Asr
|Maghrib
|Isha
|18
|1
|Wed
|05:33 AM
|06:49 AM
|12:35 PM
|03:53 PM
|06:20 PM
|08:20 PM
|19
|2
|Thu
|05:32 AM
|06:48 AM
|12:35 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:21 PM
|08:21 PM
|20
|3
|Fri
|05:32 AM
|06:48 AM
|12:35 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:21 PM
|08:21 PM
|21
|4
|Sat
|05:32 AM
|06:48 AM
|12:35 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:21 PM
|08:21 PM
|22
|5
|Sun
|05:31 AM
|06:47 AM
|12:35 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:22 PM
|08:22 PM
|23
|6
|Mon
|05:30 AM
|06:46 AM
|12:35 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:23 PM
|08:23 PM
|24
|7
|Tue
|05:29 AM
|06:45 AM
|12:34 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:23 PM
|08:23 PM
|25
|8
|Wed
|05:28 AM
|06:44 AM
|12:34 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:24 PM
|08:24 PM
|26
|9
|Thu
|05:28 AM
|06:43 AM
|12:34 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:24 PM
|08:24 PM
|27
|10
|Fri
|05:27 AM
|06:43 AM
|12:34 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:25 PM
|08:25 PM
|28
|11
|Sat
|05:26 AM
|06:42 AM
|12:34 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:25 PM
|08:25 PM
|March
|Ramadan
|Day
|Fajr
|Sunrise
|Dhuhr
|Asr
|Maghrib
|Isha
|01
|12
|Sun
|05:25 AM
|06:41 AM
|12:34 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:25 PM
|08:25 PM
|02
|13
|Mon
|05:25 AM
|06:40 AM
|12:33 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:26 PM
|08:26 PM
|03
|14
|Tue
|05:24 AM
|06:39 AM
|12:33 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:26 PM
|08:26 PM
|04
|15
|Wed
|05:23 AM
|06:39 AM
|12:33 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:27 PM
|08:27 PM
|05
|16
|Thu
|05:22 AM
|06:38 AM
|12:33 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:27 PM
|08:27 PM
|06
|17
|Fri
|05:21 AM
|06:37 AM
|12:32 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:27 PM
|08:27 PM
|07
|18
|Sat
|05:21 AM
|06:36 AM
|12:32 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:28 PM
|08:28 PM
|08
|19
|Sun
|05:20 AM
|06:35 AM
|12:32 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:28 PM
|08:28 PM
|09
|20
|Mon
|05:19 AM
|06:34 AM
|12:32 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:28 PM
|08:28 PM
|10
|21
|Tue
|05:18 AM
|06:33 AM
|12:31 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:29 PM
|08:29 PM
|11
|22
|Wed
|05:17 AM
|06:33 AM
|12:31 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:29 PM
|08:29 PM
|12
|23
|Thu
|05:16 AM
|06:32 AM
|12:31 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:30 PM
|08:30 PM
|13
|24
|Fri
|05:15 AM
|06:31 AM
|12:31 PM
|03:55 PM
|06:30 PM
|08:30 PM
|14
|25
|Sat
|05:14 AM
|06:30 AM
|12:30 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:30 PM
|08:30 PM
|15
|26
|Sun
|05:13 AM
|06:29 AM
|12:30 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:31 PM
|08:31 PM
|16
|27
|Mon
|05:13 AM
|06:28 AM
|12:30 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:31 PM
|08:31 PM
|17
|28
|Tue
|05:12 AM
|06:27 AM
|12:30 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:31 PM
|08:31 PM
|18
|29
|Wed
|05:11 AM
|06:26 AM
|12:29 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:32 PM
|08:32 PM
|19
|30
|Thu
|05:10 AM
|06:25 AM
|12:29 PM
|03:54 PM
|06:32 PM
|08:32 PM
|March
|Shawwal
|Day
|20
|1
|Fri
|05:09 AM
|06:24 AM
|12:29 PM
|03:53 PM
|06:32 PM
|08:02 PM
Ramadan 2026 Timetable for London
In the United Kingdom, Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, depending on local crescent moon sightings. Fasting will continue for the full month, likely ending on March 19, with Eid al-Fitr celebrated on March 20. Muslims across the UK rely on both astronomical calculations and local mosque announcements to confirm the exact dates.
|February
|Shaban
|Day
|Fajr
|Sunrise
|Dhuhr
|Asr
|Maghrib
|Isha
|18
|29
|Wed
|05:30 AM
|07:07 AM
|12:20 PM
|02:49 PM
|05:23 PM
|06:52 PM
|19
|1
|Thu
|05:28 AM
|07:05 AM
|12:20 PM
|02:51 PM
|05:25 PM
|06:54 PM
|20
|2
|Fri
|05:26 AM
|07:03 AM
|12:19 PM
|02:52 PM
|05:27 PM
|06:56 PM
|21
|3
|Sat
|05:24 AM
|07:01 AM
|12:19 PM
|02:53 PM
|05:29 PM
|06:57 PM
|22
|4
|Sun
|05:22 AM
|06:59 AM
|12:19 PM
|02:55 PM
|05:30 PM
|06:58 PM
|23
|5
|Mon
|05:20 AM
|06:57 AM
|12:19 PM
|02:56 PM
|05:32 PM
|07:00 PM
|24
|6
|Tue
|05:18 AM
|06:55 AM
|12:19 PM
|02:57 PM
|05:34 PM
|07:02 PM
|25
|7
|Wed
|05:16 AM
|06:53 AM
|12:19 PM
|02:59 PM
|05:36 PM
|07:03 PM
|26
|8
|Thu
|05:13 AM
|06:50 AM
|12:19 PM
|03:00 PM
|05:38 PM
|07:05 PM
|27
|9
|Fri
|05:11 AM
|06:48 AM
|12:18 PM
|03:01 PM
|05:39 PM
|07:06 PM
|28
|10
|Sat
|05:09 AM
|06:46 AM
|12:18 PM
|03:03 PM
|05:41 PM
|07:08 PM
|March 01
|11
|Sun
|05:05 AM
|06:42 AM
|12:18 PM
|03:05 PM
|05:45 PM
|07:11 PM
|02
|12
|Mon
|05:03 AM
|06:40 AM
|12:18 PM
|03:06 PM
|05:46 PM
|07:12 PM
|03
|13
|Tue
|05:01 AM
|06:38 AM
|12:17 PM
|03:08 PM
|05:48 PM
|07:13 PM
|04
|14
|Wed
|04:58 AM
|06:35 AM
|12:17 PM
|03:09 PM
|05:50 PM
|07:15 PM
|05
|15
|Thu
|04:56 AM
|06:33 AM
|12:17 PM
|03:10 PM
|05:52 PM
|07:16 PM
|06
|16
|Fri
|04:54 AM
|06:31 AM
|12:17 PM
|03:11 PM
|05:53 PM
|07:17 PM
|07
|17
|Sat
|04:52 AM
|06:29 AM
|12:17 PM
|03:12 PM
|05:55 PM
|07:18 PM
|08
|18
|Sun
|04:50 AM
|06:27 AM
|12:16 PM
|03:14 PM
|05:57 PM
|07:20 PM
|09
|19
|Mon
|04:47 AM
|06:24 AM
|12:16 PM
|03:15 PM
|05:59 PM
|07:21 PM
|10
|20
|Tue
|04:45 AM
|06:22 AM
|12:16 PM
|03:16 PM
|06:00 PM
|07:22 PM
|11
|21
|Wed
|04:43 AM
|06:20 AM
|12:16 PM
|03:17 PM
|06:02 PM
|07:24 PM
|12
|22
|Thu
|04:41 AM
|06:18 AM
|12:15 PM
|03:18 PM
|06:04 PM
|07:26 PM
|13
|23
|Fri
|04:38 AM
|06:15 AM
|12:15 PM
|03:19 PM
|06:06 PM
|07:27 PM
|14
|24
|Sat
|04:36 AM
|06:13 AM
|12:15 PM
|03:20 PM
|06:07 PM
|07:28 PM
|15
|25
|Sun
|04:34 AM
|06:11 AM
|12:14 PM
|03:21 PM
|06:09 PM
|07:30 PM
|16
|26
|Mon
|04:32 AM
|06:09 AM
|12:14 PM
|03:22 PM
|06:11 PM
|07:32 PM
|17
|27
|Tue
|04:29 AM
|06:06 AM
|12:14 PM
|03:24 PM
|06:12 PM
|07:32 PM
|18
|28
|Wed
|04:27 AM
|06:04 AM
|12:14 PM
|03:25 PM
|06:14 PM
|07:34 PM
|19
|29
|Thu
|04:25 AM
|06:02 AM
|12:13 PM
|03:26 PM
|06:16 PM
|07:36 PM
|20
|30
|Fri
|04:23 AM
|05:59 AM
|12:13 PM
|03:27 PM
|06:18 PM
|07:38 PM
Ramadan 2026 Timetable for New York
In the United States, most communities are also expected to start Ramadan on Thursday, February 19, though some regions may begin a day earlier if the crescent moon is sighted. Eid al-Fitr is expected around March 20–21, depending on moon sighting confirmations.
|February
|Shaban
|Day
|Fajr
|Sunrise
|Dhuhr
|Asr
|Maghrib
|Isha
|18
|1
|Wed
|05:29 AM
|06:45 AM
|12:10 PM
|03:08 PM
|05:35 PM
|06:51 PM
|19
|2
|Thu
|05:28 AM
|06:44 AM
|12:10 PM
|03:09 PM
|05:36 PM
|06:52 PM
|20
|3
|Fri
|05:27 AM
|06:42 AM
|12:10 PM
|03:10 PM
|05:37 PM
|06:53 PM
|21
|4
|Sat
|05:25 AM
|06:41 AM
|12:10 PM
|03:11 PM
|05:38 PM
|06:54 PM
|22
|5
|Sun
|05:24 AM
|06:40 AM
|12:10 PM
|03:12 PM
|05:39 PM
|06:55 PM
|23
|6
|Mon
|05:23 AM
|06:38 AM
|12:10 PM
|03:13 PM
|05:41 PM
|06:56 PM
|24
|7
|Tue
|05:21 AM
|06:37 AM
|12:09 PM
|03:13 PM
|05:42 PM
|06:57 PM
|25
|8
|Wed
|05:20 AM
|06:35 AM
|12:09 PM
|03:14 PM
|05:43 PM
|06:59 PM
|26
|9
|Thu
|05:18 AM
|06:34 AM
|12:09 PM
|03:15 PM
|05:44 PM
|07:00 PM
|27
|10
|Fri
|05:17 AM
|06:32 AM
|12:09 PM
|03:16 PM
|05:45 PM
|07:01 PM
|28
|11
|Sat
|05:16 AM
|06:31 AM
|12:09 PM
|03:17 PM
|05:46 PM
|07:02 PM
|March 01
|12
|Sun
|05:14 AM
|06:29 AM
|12:09 PM
|03:17 PM
|05:47 PM
|07:03 PM
|02
|13
|Mon
|05:12 AM
|06:28 AM
|12:08 PM
|03:18 PM
|05:49 PM
|07:04 PM
|03
|14
|Tue
|05:11 AM
|06:26 AM
|12:08 PM
|03:19 PM
|05:50 PM
|07:05 PM
|04
|15
|Wed
|05:09 AM
|06:25 AM
|12:08 PM
|03:20 PM
|05:51 PM
|07:06 PM
|05
|16
|Thu
|05:08 AM
|06:23 AM
|12:08 PM
|03:20 PM
|05:52 PM
|07:07 PM
|06
|17
|Fri
|05:06 AM
|06:21 AM
|12:07 PM
|03:21 PM
|05:53 PM
|07:09 PM
|07
|18
|Sat
|05:05 AM
|06:20 AM
|12:07 PM
|03:22 PM
|05:54 PM
|07:10 PM
|08
|19
|Sun
|06:05 AM
|07:20 AM
|01:07 PM
|04:22 PM
|06:54 PM
|08:10 PM
|09
|20
|Mon
|06:03 AM
|07:18 AM
|01:07 PM
|04:22 PM
|06:55 PM
|08:11 PM
|10
|21
|Tue
|06:01 AM
|07:17 AM
|01:07 PM
|04:23 PM
|06:56 PM
|08:12 PM
|11
|22
|Wed
|06:00 AM
|07:15 AM
|01:06 PM
|04:24 PM
|06:58 PM
|08:13 PM
|12
|23
|Thu
|05:58 AM
|07:13 AM
|01:06 PM
|04:24 PM
|06:59 PM
|08:14 PM
|13
|24
|Fri
|05:57 AM
|07:12 AM
|01:06 PM
|04:25 PM
|07:00 PM
|08:15 PM
|14
|25
|Sat
|05:55 AM
|07:10 AM
|01:06 PM
|04:25 PM
|07:01 PM
|08:16 PM
|15
|26
|Sun
|05:53 AM
|07:08 AM
|01:05 PM
|04:26 PM
|07:02 PM
|08:18 PM
|16
|27
|Mon
|05:51 AM
|07:07 AM
|01:05 PM
|04:27 PM
|07:03 PM
|08:19 PM
|17
|28
|Tue
|05:50 AM
|07:05 AM
|01:05 PM
|04:27 PM
|07:04 PM
|08:20 PM
|18
|29
|Wed
|05:48 AM
|07:03 AM
|01:05 PM
|04:28 PM
|07:05 PM
|08:21 PM
|19
|30
|Thu
|05:46 AM
|07:02 AM
|01:04 PM
|04:28 PM
|07:06 PM
|08:22 PM
