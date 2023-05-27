‘Spews nonsense everyday’: Ramdev demands Brij Bhushan's arrest

Yoga guru Ramdev has lent support to India's top wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar for several weeks demanding Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, including a minor, Live Hindustan reported.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. (ANI file)

Ramdev said the Singh must be put behind bars.

"It is a very shameful thing that the country's wrestlers are sitting at Jantar Mantar and accusing the president of the wrestling federation of sexual misconduct. Such a person should be immediately arrested and sent behind bars. Every day, he spews nonsense every day about mothers, sisters and daughters. This is an extremely condemnable evil act, a sin," Ramdev said.

When asked about Singh not being arrested even after an FIR was registered against him by the Delhi Police, Ramdev, who was in Rajasthan's Bhilwara for a three-day yog shivir, said, “I can only give a statement. I cannot keep hold to close (him in jail).”

"I am capable of answering all questions politically. I am not intellectually bankrupt. I am not mentally or intellectually handicapped, I do have a vision for the country," India Today quoted Ramdev as saying.

"When I make statements from a political viewpoint, the matter turns slightly topsy turvy and there is a thunderstorm," Ramdev added.

Top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23, demanding Singh's arrest.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against the WFI president. While the first FIR relates to allegations by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

On Thursday, Singh said the law is being “misused” and under the leadership of seers, "we will force the government to change" it.

