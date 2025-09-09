Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ramdev's remarks on allopathy: Chhattisgarh Police has filed closure report, Centre tells SC

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 01:19 pm IST

Ramdev's remarks on allopathy: Chhattisgarh Police has filed closure report, Centre tells SC

New Delhi, The Supreme Court was on Tuesday informed that a closure report has been filed by Chhattisgarh Police in a case over yoga guru Ramdev's alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the Covid pandemic.

Ramdev's remarks on allopathy: Chhattisgarh Police has filed closure report, Centre tells SC
Ramdev's remarks on allopathy: Chhattisgarh Police has filed closure report, Centre tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta brought the development to the notice of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma.

Mehta said the complaints against Ramdev appeared to have been "sponsored" by some interested groups.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Ramdev, said in line with the previous directions, Chhattisgarh filed its response but Bihar was yet to do it.

The bench then adjourned the matter for December.

Previously, the complainants were asked to be impleaded as parties in his plea seeking stay of the criminal proceedings.

The Patna and Raipur chapters of the Indian Medical Association lodged complaints in 2021 alleging Ramdev's remarks were likely to cause prejudice to Covid control mechanism and may dissuade people from availing proper treatment.

Ramdev impleaded the Centre, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and IMA as parties.

Dave earlier said his client made a statement in 2021 that he does not believe in allopathic medicines to which some doctors took offence and lodged multiple cases against him.

As an interim relief, Ramdev sought a stay on investigation on the criminal complaints.

The IMA lodged complaints in Bihar and Chhattisgarh over Ramdev's remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the pandemic.

The yoga guru was booked under various provisions of IPC and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Ramdev, whose statements stirred a nationwide debate on Allopathy versus Ayurveda had, however, withdrawn them after receiving a letter from then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who called his remarks "inappropriate".

The Delhi Medical Association , meanwhile, sought permission to become a party to the case, alleging that Ramdev insulted Allopathy and "instigated" people to disregard vaccines and treatment protocols.

The DMA, having 15,000 doctors as members, claimed Ramdev's Patanjali earned over 1,000 crore by selling "Coronil" kits which were not approved by the competent authority.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Ramdev's remarks on allopathy: Chhattisgarh Police has filed closure report, Centre tells SC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On