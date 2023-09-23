Ramesh Bidhuri no stranger to controversies. 5 remarks by BJP MP that stoked row

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri has come under massive attack over his religious slurs at Bahujan Samaj Party counterpart Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla warned the MP from South Delhi of strict action if such offence is repeated. The BJP has also issued a showcase notice to the lawmaker. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi meets Danish Ali; 'Will consider leaving Parliament': BSP MP

Who is Ramesh Bidhuri?

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of Parliament in New Delhi(HT_PRINT)

Ramesh Bidhuri, a two-term MP, has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his childhood. As a college student, he was a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS's student outfit, and was elected in 1983 as a central councillor of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College as well as the Delhi University’s Executive Council.

Bidhuri made his electoral debut in 1993 Delhi assembly polls by contesting from Tughlakabad seat, but lost. He again unsucccessfully contested in 1998 before winning the 2003 election. He won from Tughlakabad in 2008 election. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Bidhuri contested from South Delhi but lost to Congress's Ramesh Kumar. However, he won the seat in 2014 and 2019 general elections.ALSO READ: Outrage as BJP’s South Delhi MP hurls religious slurs in Lok Sabha

Bidhuri's controversial past

Ramesh Bidhuri has come under immense criticism over his controversial remarks in the past. Here are some instances1. Bidhuri drew flak last month when he called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘dwarf’. “Well said Dwarf Duryodhan. Due to just 3 days of rain in Delhi, all the roads of Delhi were converted into lakes. Crores of scams in the name of making rooms in schools, the so-called World Class Mohalla Clinic is a den of animals and alcoholics. @BJP4Delhi”, he had posted on X. 2. In 2015, five women MPs- Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress), Sushmita Dev (then with Congress), Supriya Sule (NCP), Arpita Ghosh (Trinamool Congress) and PK Sreemathi Teacher (CPI-M), had lodged a complaint with then Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan accusing Bidhuri of abusing them in the house. 3. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bidhuri had stoked a massive row over his alleged abusive remark on Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi poll panel had served a notice to the MP following complaint by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who had contested Lok Sabha election from South Delhi. 4. In 2017, Ramesh Bidhuri had drawn flak over his derogatory remark against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. According to a TOI report, he was quoted saying that a grandchild may be born within 5-6 months in Italy but in Indian culture, it does not work that way. The BJP leader had even dragged Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati into the controversial remark.5. According to reports, Bidhuri snapped at a parent who had met him to seek help regarding matter related to a school. The BJP MP allegedly asked the parent,"Why do you give birth to a child in the first place?”

