Ranchi: NIA searches private firm’s offices to track down Maoist investments

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches in two offices of a private finance company in Jharkhand capital Ranchi to track down investments made by Maoist cadre through its schemes.

The searches were conducted at the offices of Vikas Mutual Benefit Nidhi Limited on Friday and Saturday in connection with investigation of a case in which the accused revealed the investments by senior cadre of the banned CPI (Maoist), said an official close to the probe.

“Two laptops, two CPUs, a pen drive and several incriminating documents pertaining to financial transactions done by senior Maoist cadres have been seized. We are scrutinising the documents,” said the official, who did not want to be named.

The NIA conducted the searches on the basis of information from two suspected Maoist associates it arrested on March 21 from Latehar district. The two allegedly invested money extorted by Maoists in various financial institutions.

The two accused, Santosh Oraon and Roshan Oraon, were produced before a special court in Ranchi, following which NIA got their custody for seven days.

Despite repeated attempts, the private financial firm’s representatives could not be reached for comment.