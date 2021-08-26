Rane likely to resume Jan Ashirwad Yatra today as Sena mounts attack

Two days after he was granted bail, Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday is likely to resume his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Ratnagiri district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders familiar with the development said.

The Union minister will continue with the yatra, which has been organised by the party for new ministers in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, for two days before culmination in Sindhudurg district, the leaders cited above added.

Rane’s yatra, which began on August 19, was interrupted after he was arrested on Tuesday over his remarks that he wanted to slap chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly confusing the number of years since India got independence during the latter’s August 15 address. He was granted bail by a Mahad court, on a surety of ₹15,000, on the following day.

On Thursday, the Union minister rushed to a private hospital for a medical check up after his sugar levels increased.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena on Thursday claimed Rane undermined the pride and prestige of Maharashtra and action against him was taken as per the law over his controversial remarks against the chief minister.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ also claimed that “Rane’s days in the Union cabinet were numbered”.

“If Rane thinks he is great because of his induction into the Union cabinet, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surely bring him down from the pedestal,” the editorial claimed.