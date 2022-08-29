Ranveer Singh records his statement with Mumbai police over nude photoshoot case

Mumbai police on Monday recorded the statement of actor Ranveer Singh in connection with the FIR registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media, police said.

“We had asked the actor to come to the police station by August 30. He visited the police station on Monday morning at 7:30am and was present in the police station till 9:30am,” said deputy commissioner of police, Krishna Kant Upadhyay, Zone VI.

The police said the actor answered all their questions and he might be summoned again if the need was felt for further questioning after analysing his first statement. Police officials said the actor was “completely co-operative” with the investigators.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the actor on July 25 by Chembur police on the complaint lodged by a resident after the actor posted his nude photos on his official Twitter handle on July 21.

The case was registered under sections 292 (dealing with publishing obscene material), 293 (selling obscene objects to a young person) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (publishing sexually explicit material).

The police had initially summoned him on August 22 but the actor cited prior commitments and sought time to attend the police station.

The police had issued him a notice under section 41 A (notice of appearance before police officers) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC), asking him to appear before the investigating officer of the case.