Rape victim shot by her rapist; 2 arrested, but prime suspect at large

A 25-year-old woman has been hospitalized with a gunshot injury sustained in an attack by the man accused of raping her last year and his accomplices in Kotputli city in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, police officers said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening, when the woman was returning from work with her brother about 50m from the Pragpura police station (HT Photo)

While the main accused is absconding, his accomplices, Mahipal Gurjar and Rahul Gurjar, have been arrested for the attack, the officers said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, when the woman was returning from work with her brother about 50m from the Pragpura police station, said Kotputli police superintendent Vandita Rana.

“The main accused Rajendra Yadav and his aides, Mahipal Gurjar and Rahul Gurjar, followed the victim and her brother on a two-wheeler and launched an attack. While Rajendra shot the woman in the back, the other two accused also stabbed them. The three then fled the spot,” Rana said.

Yadav allegedly raped the woman on January 16 last year, police officials said, without giving any more details of the rape case.

Yadav, who was arrested on charges of rape was released on bail recently. Since his release, the accused was pressuring the woman to withdraw the initial case, her family alleged.

“Yadav was arrested in the case that time but was recently out on bail. He started threatening the victim to withdraw the case,” the first information report (FIR), filed by the woman’s family following Saturday’s attack, said.

“Since the victim did not withdraw the case, they launched the brutal attack on her last night,” Rana added.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wound, and was later referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur as her condition deteriorated, officers said. The bullet was lodged in the woman’s spine and her condition is stated to be critical, the officers said. She also sustained some stabbing injuries.

The woman’s brother has been hospitalized at the SMS hospital and is undergoing treatment after he was stabbed by the accused.

A team comprising SP Rana, Viratnagar circle officer Rohit Sakla, and the station house officer Rajesh Kumar has been constituted to probe the incident.

“After conducting a search operation in the area, the team arrested Mahipal and Rahul on Sunday morning. Yadav is still absconding,” Rana.

The three accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (unlawful assembly), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 195A (threatens another with any injury to his person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act, the SP said.

“The police have seized their two-wheeler and the weapons the accused used during the attack. A search is on for the prime accused. Further investigation is underway,” said Rana.