Raped by boyfriend, stranger on same day: Shocking details in Odisha woman's death

A 23-year-old woman in Odisha was raped twice in a single day, first by her boyfriend and later by a stranger who pretended to help her, before being to pushed to her death from a four-storey building, police said. The incident has ignited discussions about women's safety in Odisha and triggered sharp political reactions from former CM Naveen Patnaik. (PTI/Representational Image)

The horrifying chain of events reportedly unfolded on February 22 in Jagatsinghpur district. Police have arrested both men and booked them for kidnapping, rape and murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), reported news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | 18-year-old man held for raping minor cousin in Faridabad

How the crime unfolded According to police, the woman had left home to meet her boyfriend, who had asked her to come to a temple, promising marriage. Instead, he allegedly took her to a deserted area, raped her, and then left her alone at the Rahama bus stand.

Stranded and distressed, the woman waited at the bus stand, hoping for help. That is when another man, a motorcycle rider from Jharkhand heading towards Paradip, approached her. Police said he offered assistance but later took her to the rooftop of his rented house in Paradip town.

ALSO READ | Special court sentences 35-year-old man to life imprisonment in minor’s rape case

There, he allegedly raped her, the report stated. Police said the man then pushed her off the building, killing her. Her body was discovered the next morning.

The victim’s brother had first reported her missing on the evening of February 22 after she failed to return home. When her body was found on February 23, police registered an unnatural death case. A detailed complaint alleging rape and murder was later filed on February 25, leading to the arrests, the report noted.

ALSO READ | Haryana: Man gets life term for raping nephew’s minor daughter

Sharp political reactions The incident has triggered strong political reactions. BJD president and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik said the case showed how unsafe women have become in the state.

In a post on X, Patnaik said there was a wide gap between official claims on women’s safety and the reality on the ground. “How many more innocent lives will be lost? No one, including minors, is safe from the disabled. Is the rule of law in the state? The news of misdeeds coming from Kanihan in Angul, Kuchinda in Sambalpur and Paradip areas is disturbing," he wrote.