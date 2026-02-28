18-year-old man rapes minor cousin in Faridabad

Gurugram: An 18-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his 10-year-old maternal cousin after gving her ₹50 to buy an ice-cream in Faridabad, police said on Friday. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

Police said the accused, a painter by profession, lived with his brother, mother and grandfather nearly 100 metres away from the victim’s residence near Shyam colony in Ballabgarh. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Friday.

Investigators said that the cousin was undergoing treatment at the Badshah Khan civil hospital in Faridabad for the injuries and is stable now.

A senior police official said that the incident took place between 3:00 and 4:00pm on Wednesday when the victim was alone at her residence. “The victim had asked him for ₹50 to buy an ice-cream from a vendor outside her house. However, the vendor had left by the time she went to buy the ice-cream,” he said.

The girl then tried to return the money back to the accused, who denied taking it and instead asked the victim to get physically involved with him. The accused then raped the minor, police said.

The accused then fled the spot and the victim reached to her brother, who worked as a guard in a firm in the locality, for help, police said, adding that the girl was bleeding heavily.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the victim’s brother alerted the mother and they all went back home. “The brother informed the police control room after which a team from IMT police post reached the spot,” he said.

Yadav said that the post incharge, sub-inspector Bhupender Singh, rushed the victim to a hospital. “The accused was planning to leave Faridabad but got arrested on Thursday evening,” he said.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, an FIR under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the accused at Sadar Ballabgarh police station on Wednesday night.