Rashtra Manch calls for full restoration of J&K’s statehood, free and fair elections

Former union minister Yashwant Sinha-led Rashtra Manch on Wednesday demanded the full restoration of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s statehood before free and fair elections there while slamming the manner in which the government revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status in 2019.

“Two years have passed since the Union Government annulled Article 370… and Article 35A, which protected the rights and privileges of its permanent residents… Simultaneously, the State itself was bifurcated into two parts… These actions and the utterly undemocratic manner in which they were taken have caused a deep sense of hurt, humiliation, and betrayal in the minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the group said in a statement. It added the government took these decisions unilaterally without consulting local people, the “principal stakeholders in a democracy”, and their elected representatives. The group lashed out at the government for detaining leaders in Kashmir who “repeatedly pledged their allegiance to India.”

Hundreds of people, including three former chief ministers, were detained in 2019 to prevent protests against the revocation of the semi-autonomous status through nullification of the Constitution’s Articles 370 and 35A. A lockdown and communications blackout were also imposed in 2019 in J&K.

Calling this situation “unacceptable in a free and democratic India,” the group said that even today people are not able to express their views freely. “(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government’s actions have caused losses worth tens of thousands of crores to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. Lakhs of youth have lost employment and there has been a worrisome increase in suicides among young people,” the group said. It added all explanations of the government to justify its actions have been “hollow.”

The group asked Modi to announce full statehood for J&K before the end of 2021 in his Independence Day speech. It added the delimitation exercise in J&K should be deferred and held along with other states in India.

The government has said it is committed to restoring the statehood and that elections in the region will be held after the exercise to draw new constituencies is over.

The group also requested the apex court to hear petitions against the nullification of Article 370 and soon announce a decision keeping in view all the concerned people. It added since J&K is a border region, it is directly affected by the worsening of India’s relations with Pakistan and China.

“The ongoing developments in Afghanistan (where Taliban is seeking to return to power in Kabul by force) are also a matter of grave concern since these could have a negative effect on peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, the Government of India must act with extreme care and alacrity to prevent anti-India forces from exploiting the situation of ‘Dil ki Doori’ and ‘Dilli ki Doori’,” it said.

In his first such meeting with leaders from J&K following the nullification of Article 370, Modi on June 24 said that he wants to remove both Dil ki Doori (the distance between hearts) and Dilli ki Doori (the distance from Delhi and J&K).

The group also called “separatism and communal politics” common enemies which should be fought together.

There was no immediate response from the government or the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.