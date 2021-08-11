Punjab CM likely to meet PM Modi today; discuss security threat, farm laws

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today.

Singh is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at 6pm, one of his aides said. The chief minister is likely to take up with the PM the growing threat to the state’s security from across the border following the recent influx of weapons, hand-grenades and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Past Sunday, Punjab Police busted a terror plot with the recovery of a tiffin box fabricated into an IED. They also recovered five hand grenades and 100 rounds of a 9mm pistol from Daleke village in Lopoke sub division of Amritsar district. Director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said the operation was conducted following inputs of drone activity in border villages of Daleke, Bhikhiwind and Shohra.

Also Read | Punjab on alert as drone-dropped tiffin bomb, grenades found in Amritsar

Besides pressing for repeal of the three controversial farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for months now, and seeking an increase in the supply of Covid vaccine doses, the CM is also expected to make a request for enhanced allocation of fertiliser diammonium phosphate to Punjab to address the farmers’ apprehensions regarding fertiliser shortage in the state, said the person quoted above.

Singh met Union home minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday and requested him to urgently provide 25 companies of central armed police forces and anti-drone gadgets for the Border Security Force for protection against Pakistan-backed terror outfits.

“The security situation is grave and needs the Centre’s immediate intervention with Pakistan’s ISI also raising the ante ahead of the Independence Day and in the run-up to the Punjab assembly polls,” he told Shah, citing social, economic and security implications of the prolonged farmers’ agitation. He also expressed concern over the fear of “inimical powers” from across the border trying to exploit the resentment and disgruntlement against the government. The assembly polls in Punjab are due early next year. Singh is also scheduled to meet Union chemicals and fertilisers minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss fertiliser shortage in the state.