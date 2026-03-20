Raymond's Chairman Gautam Singhania injured after speedboat capsizes in Maldives, recovering in Mumbai

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania was rescued after a speedboat accident in the Maldives. Singhania suffered minor injuries in the incident. (X/ @SinghaniaGautam)

Singhania suffered minor injuries in the incident and is currently recovering in Mumbai, PTI news agency cited his spokesperson as saying.

Confirming that Singhania had been safely rescued after the incident, one of his spokespersons said, “Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai.”

Singhania's spokesperson also thanked everyone for the well wishes regarding his recovery. “We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends,” the spokesperson said.

Speedboat capsizes, two Indians missing A speedboat carrying tourists capsized near V Felidhoo early on Friday morning, PTI reported citing a report from Maldives. Singhania was among the tourists on the boat.

Two other Indian men, including rally driver Hari Singh, went missing after the speedboat capsized on Friday. Search operations to locate them are underway.

The speedboat was carrying at least seven people, including Singhania, PTI reported. They included two women from the United Kingdom and Russia, and five men from India.

The report cited by PTI said said five persons were swept into the sea following the incident, which included a woman from Russia and four men from India.

What did police say about accident? According to a report by Edition MV, police said that the speedboat had overturned on Thursday night near Vaavu atoll Felidhoo, following which two Indians went missing.

“The two missing persons are Indian nationals,” police said, while confirming that five people had fallen into the sea. The three people who were rescued had sustained injuries and were receiving treatement at Vaavu Atoll Hospital.

The search operations are being conducted by the Maldives National Defence Force’s Male' Area Command Coast Guard Second Squadron, Edition MV reported. MNDF stated that the incident had occurred about two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo.