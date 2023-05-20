Congress chief Kharge links PM Modi’s ‘Japan trips’ with ‘note ban’ after RBI decision

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Reserve Bank of India's announcement on the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes and said every time the PM goes on a Japan trip, he issues a 'note bandi', or demonetisation, notification.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks with the media.(PTI)

Kharge's remarks came as he was addressing the gathering at the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Karnataka chief minister and his Cabinet in Bengaluru.

Targeting the PM for the move, Kharge claimed the central bank’s decision would cause yet another trouble to the public, like the 2016 demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes.

"Modi has issued another new order. Whenever he goes to Japan, he will issue a 'note bandi' notification and go. When he went to Japan last time he had done a ₹1,000 note bandi. This time when he has gone he has done ₹2,000 note bandi," Kharge said.

"He (PM) doesn't know whether it will benefit the country or cause loss. The 'note bandi' that Modi has been doing and has done this time too, he is troubling the people,” the Congress chief added.

Kharge’s jibe was a reference to PM Modi’s ongoing visit to Japan, where he is attending the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies in Hiroshima.

The Congress president’s remarks echoed those of his colleagues and other Opposition leaders following the RBI’s Friday announcement to withdraw the ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The move has become the latest flashpoint between the Modi government and the Opposition, with the latter criticising the "arbitrary" decision and alleging that it will harm the country's economy as the demonetisation of 2016 had done.

The ₹2,000 banknotes were introduced in 2016, following the withdrawal of the legal tender status of ₹500 and ₹1000 notes. They were introduced to meet the urgent currency requirements of the economy but its objective was fulfilled with time, given banknotes in other denominations became readily available, which led the RBI to discontinue its printing 2018-19, as per the central bank.

