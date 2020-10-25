e-paper
Home / India News / RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19

‘Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally,’ Shaktikanta Das tweeted on Sunday.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 19:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said he will isolate himself and will continue to work.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said he will isolate himself and will continue to work.(PTI)
         

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Requesting people who have recently come in contact with him to get tested or check their health, Das said he will isolate himself and will continue work. Day-to-day functioning of RBI will go on normally and the Governor is in touch with deputy governors and other officers through video conferencing and telephone. Giving update about his health, he said he is feeling fine and doesn’t have any major symptom.

 

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” he tweeted.

