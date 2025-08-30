'RCB Cares': IPL 2025 winner announces 25 lakh for families of Bengaluru stampede victims

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh for the families of 11 people who died on June 4 in a stampede during during celebrations of the team’s big win in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). 11 people died in a stampede on June 4 after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru .(File Photo/PTI)

“Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025,” the team wrote in a fresh statement issued on Saturday morning.

“We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us,” the statement further read.

The team announced that it has extended ₹25 lakh to the families of the victims of the tragic incident not just “as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care.”

“No amount of support can ever fill the space they’ve left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended ₹25 lakh each to their families,” the team said in the statement.

The team also announced the beginning of ‘RCB Cares’, which the team described as a “long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve.”