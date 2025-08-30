Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
'RCB Cares': IPL 2025 winner announces 25 lakh for families of Bengaluru stampede victims

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 30, 2025 12:10 pm IST

RCB announced ₹25 lakh for the families of the victims of the stampede not just “as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care.”

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced a compensation of 25 lakh for the families of 11 people who died on June 4 in a stampede during during celebrations of the team’s big win in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

11 people died in a stampede on June 4 after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru .(File Photo/PTI)
“Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025,” the team wrote in a fresh statement issued on Saturday morning.

“We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us,” the statement further read.

The team announced that it has extended 25 lakh to the families of the victims of the tragic incident not just “as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care.”

“No amount of support can ever fill the space they’ve left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended 25 lakh each to their families,” the team said in the statement.

The team also announced the beginning of ‘RCB Cares’, which the team described as a “long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve.”

