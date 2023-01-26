R-Day 2023: Culture Ministry showcases ‘Devi Shakti’ and ‘Naari Shakti’

The Union ministry of culture presented a shakti-rupe-sanskritam tableau that captured the power of Devi (the female goddess) for the 74th Republic Day celebrations and organised a dance performance by 479 artistes from across the country showcasing Nari Shakti (women’s power).

“This year’s tableau shakti-rupe-sanskritam means the shakti roop of the Devi,” an official said. “The theme for this year is ‘Naari Shakti’ which encapsulates in itself,” the ministry said in a brochure.

The artistes were chosen through a nationwide ‘Vande Bharatam’ dance competition. They presented a performance capturing the “Classical, Folk/Tribal and Contemporary dance genres”.

The 479 finalists comprised 326 female dancers, who were supported by 153 male artistes. It included dancers from Kargil and Aryan Valley of Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and also had a large representation from North Eastern states.

“The finale contained 600 army personnel and 800 tribal dancers performing on a song written by Furqan Khan,” the official mentioned above added.

This was the second time that the dancers of the cultural programme were selected through a nationwide competition. The ministry last year launched the ‘Vande Bharatam’ Nritya Utsav’ commemorating 75 years of Independence under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

The music composition combines Carnatic, Hindustani and Contemporary Jazz elements. The performance has been composed by young women composers Raja Bhavatharini and Alokananda Dasgupta with additional arrangements by Shamit Tyagi.

The women’s power was depicted through the five element— earth, water, air, fire and space— , introduced by Ghazala Amin and penned by Padmshri Ashok Chakradhar. The lyrics for ‘Naari Shakti Hain’ are by Rajeshwari Dasgupta, the ministry added.