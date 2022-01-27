R-Day celebrations: Burhan Wani's father hoists Tricolour at Pulwama school

The father of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani hoisted the Tricolour at a school in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the Republic Day. Muzaffar Wani who is a teacher by profession unfurled the National Flag on the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tral.

Burhan was a commander of the terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen. In July 2016, Burhan along with two others was killed in an encounter by the security forces in Anantnag district.

His death delivered a major blow to the terrorist operation in the valley as he was the mastermind of several operations though he rarely participated in them.

His death had triggered widespread protests across Kashmir that lasted for nearly five months leading to the loss of lives of many people. Several others were also injured in the clashes and protests. A resident of Dadsara village in the Tral area, Wani had fast risen through the ranks of the militant group and became the district commander and figured in the list of the agencies’ most-wanted militants. The 22-year-old also had a ₹10-lakh bounty on his head.

Meanwhile, the Army on Wednesday unfurled a 150-feet-high flagpole in Shopian district to mark the Republic Day celebrations. The defence spokesperson dedicated the flag to the people of the valley.