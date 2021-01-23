IND USA
Ministry of Labour and Employment tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will depict the labour reforms brought in by the government.(PIB)
india news

R-Day: Tableau by labour ministry to depict changes brought in by labour reforms

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26. The country's Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.
Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:04 PM IST

A tableau by the Ministry of Labour and Employment at the Republic Day parade this year will depict the labour reforms brought in by the government in the recent past, a press release issued by the ministry said. The theme of the tableau will be ‘respect for hard work and equal rights for all’.

"The tableau art portrays the transformation that will come into the life of organised and unorganised workers after the implementation of the recent labour codes. The design thought is a celebration of all-round well-being and security of the workers," the ministry said.

Also Read: Curtailed by pandemic, the Republic Day parade is different this year

At the front of the tableau will be a structure of a very confident-looking and empowered worker, holding a tool and leading the way. He will be wearing a yellow safety cap that represents social security, wage security and health security.

The middle portion of the tableau will show glimpses of workers from various industries. It will also have an installation of a mobile app showing DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) facility. A medical aid tool kit which reads 'Swasth Shramik, Swasth Bharat' will also be a part of the tableau, which an aim to highlight the medical and financial protection being given to them under the reforms, the labour ministry said.

Also Read | R-Day 2021: What’s new, what will be missing in Jan 26 parade

The rear part of the tableau will show a representation of workers finding shelter under a big yellow helmet with 'Safety first' written on it. "The wheels carry messages of social security and clean work environment that is available round the clock. Alongside the tableau, gig and platform workers and artists will perform as delivery boy, cargo carrier, etc," the ministry added.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 to mark the coming into effect of its Constitution on this day in 1950. However, celebrations across the nation this year are expected to be dampened due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parade that takes place in the national Capital will also have a few regular features missing, such as stunts on motorcycles by the forces and veterans’ parade by ex-servicemen and women.

republic day indian republic day republic day images republic day parade in new delhi ministry of labour and employment labour reform
Health worker collects swab from sadhus at Covid 19 test centre of Gangasagar Transit camp in Kolkata.(HT photo)
india news

UK strain of Covid-19 infects 150 people in India: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.
Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at the Centre's event on Netaji's birth anniversary.
india news

'Won't speak at this platform': Mamata feels 'insulted' at Centre's Netaji event

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The government should have some dignity. Do not insult me after inviting me here, Mamata Banerjee said.
IMD's regional centre at New Delhi has also issued orange alerts for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh for Sunday.(AP file photo)
india news

IMD predicts cold wave conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP from January 24

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The department said, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions likely to prevail over north Rajasthan during January 24- 27, 2021.
Most parents felt that a mobile phone is "unsafe" and an "unhealthy distraction" for an adolescent girl, the survey said(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

42 pc girls allowed access to mobile phone for less than an hour a day: Survey

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The survey, released ahead of the National Girl Child Day found that there is a crisis of access to digital devices for adolescent girls in India. It said family attitudes and biases restrict the time given to girls to access a digital device.
The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha strongly denied any fear of a spilt in the party(HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Bihar Congress in charge has his task cut out for him

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
It took many hours for forest officials to remove the calf to a nearby elephant rehabilitation centre after firing sedation shots. (K Santosh/HT PHOTO).
india news

Wild elephant found dead in Kerala’s Kallar, calf’s plight moves forest staff

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • Rubber tappers of the estate first noticed the carcass of the wild elephant and trumpeting baby in the morning and alerted forest officials. They were not allowed to come near the carcass by the angry baby elephant. And it took nearly five hours for officials to remove it from the site.
“I am urgently soliciting the assistance of your Government to have access to 200,000 doses (for 100,000 citizens) of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in your country," she wrote.(Facebook/@SupportMiaMottley)
india news

Barbados PM writes to PM Modi seeking 2 lakh doses of Covishield

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Under the Vaccine Maitri commitment, India has already been shipping consignments of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India - Covishield, and Covaxin by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech - to its neighbours.
A student wearing a face mask and protective gloves attends a class at Govt Sarvodaya Girls Senior Secondary School in Delhi on January 18.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
india news

Mask mandate, immunity, climate helped India lower Covid-19 cases: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The report quoted health policy expert Genevie Fernandes who said mask mandates are one of the things that may have helped bring down India's Covid-19 caseload.
PM Modi also paid floral tributes at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at the National Library in the city.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
india news

'Netaji is an idol, inspiration for India's 'parakram',' says PM Modi at Kolkata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • PM Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
The e-EPIC initiative would be launched in two phases. In the first phase from January 25 to 31, all new voters who have applied for the voter-ID card and registered their mobile numbers in Form-6 will be able to download the e-EPIC by simply authenticating their mobile number.
india news

ECI to launch Digital Voter-ID cards on National Voter's Day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The digitalisation of voter-ID card will have a special significance in the upcoming polls in five states, namely, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Soldiers on T-90 (Bhisma) tanks march along the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 23, 2021. (AP)
india news

From Pinaka to Bhishma Tank: India to showcase its weapons on R-Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The BrahMos missile, a joint venture of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, has a maximum speed of 2.8 Mach (around 3,450 kmph or 2,148 mph) and is difficult to intercept by surface-to-air missiles.
Last year too, the state election commissioner had been involved in a controversy in the run-up to the Panchayat polls. In the polls, more than one third of the seats were won by the TMC without any contest..(HT)
india news

Andhra gram panchayat polls will be held as scheduled: State election commission

ANI, Andhra Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:26 PM IST
The SEC said it will call on collectors, DGP, Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj Principal secretary, and other officials today around 3 pm.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee leads a massive crowd during the celebration rally to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

4 rotating capitals in 4 corners of India, demands CM Mamata ahead of PM’s visit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • The Bengal CM made the remark a few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata for six-hours to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary.
Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the officer trainees attending the foundation course at the MCR Human Resource Development Institute of the Telangana government in Hyderabad to mark the birth anniversary of Bose.
india news

Youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji's life: Venkaiah Naidu

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The vice president recalled that Bose believed in giving an equal pedestal to women in every sphere of life -- be it social, economic, or political.
