R-Day: Tableau by labour ministry to depict changes brought in by labour reforms
A tableau by the Ministry of Labour and Employment at the Republic Day parade this year will depict the labour reforms brought in by the government in the recent past, a press release issued by the ministry said. The theme of the tableau will be ‘respect for hard work and equal rights for all’.
"The tableau art portrays the transformation that will come into the life of organised and unorganised workers after the implementation of the recent labour codes. The design thought is a celebration of all-round well-being and security of the workers," the ministry said.
Also Read: Curtailed by pandemic, the Republic Day parade is different this year
At the front of the tableau will be a structure of a very confident-looking and empowered worker, holding a tool and leading the way. He will be wearing a yellow safety cap that represents social security, wage security and health security.
The middle portion of the tableau will show glimpses of workers from various industries. It will also have an installation of a mobile app showing DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) facility. A medical aid tool kit which reads 'Swasth Shramik, Swasth Bharat' will also be a part of the tableau, which an aim to highlight the medical and financial protection being given to them under the reforms, the labour ministry said.
Also Read | R-Day 2021: What’s new, what will be missing in Jan 26 parade
The rear part of the tableau will show a representation of workers finding shelter under a big yellow helmet with 'Safety first' written on it. "The wheels carry messages of social security and clean work environment that is available round the clock. Alongside the tableau, gig and platform workers and artists will perform as delivery boy, cargo carrier, etc," the ministry added.
India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 to mark the coming into effect of its Constitution on this day in 1950. However, celebrations across the nation this year are expected to be dampened due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parade that takes place in the national Capital will also have a few regular features missing, such as stunts on motorcycles by the forces and veterans’ parade by ex-servicemen and women.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK strain of Covid-19 infects 150 people in India: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Won't speak at this platform': Mamata feels 'insulted' at Centre's Netaji event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD predicts cold wave conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP from January 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
42 pc girls allowed access to mobile phone for less than an hour a day: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Bihar Congress in charge has his task cut out for him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wild elephant found dead in Kerala’s Kallar, calf’s plight moves forest staff
- Rubber tappers of the estate first noticed the carcass of the wild elephant and trumpeting baby in the morning and alerted forest officials. They were not allowed to come near the carcass by the angry baby elephant. And it took nearly five hours for officials to remove it from the site.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbados PM writes to PM Modi seeking 2 lakh doses of Covishield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mask mandate, immunity, climate helped India lower Covid-19 cases: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Netaji is an idol, inspiration for India's 'parakram',' says PM Modi at Kolkata
- PM Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: Tableau by labour ministry to depict changes brought in by labour reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECI to launch Digital Voter-ID cards on National Voter's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Pinaka to Bhishma Tank: India to showcase its weapons on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra gram panchayat polls will be held as scheduled: State election commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 rotating capitals in 4 corners of India, demands CM Mamata ahead of PM’s visit
- The Bengal CM made the remark a few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata for six-hours to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji's life: Venkaiah Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox