Re-NEET paper leaked? NTA responds to viral claims days ahead of exam

With just days left for the NEET-UG re-exam scheduled for June 21, rumours of the question paper being leaked again surfaced on social media. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) rebutted these claims on Friday, dismissing them as "fake". The NEET-UG re-exam is set to take place on June 21. (HT Photo/File)

NTA had said that preparations for the re-exam are being closely reviewed at every level. "With coordinated efforts across the Centre, States and Districts, the focus remains on ensuring a smooth and secure examination experience for every candidate," the testing panel said on Friday in an X post.

In response, a user flagged viral claims of the question paper being leaked again before the re-exam. Responding to the post, NTA wrote: "This is fake".

The NEET-UG exam first took place on May 3, but was cancelled after authorities found out that the question paper was leaked prior to the exam.

Amid huge backlash from students and the Opposition, a re-exam was ordered for June 21. In an effort to pacify students, the government also announced the 15 extra minutes will be provided during the fresh exam to fill out details and complete formalities.

Fair re-test promise Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday assured students that the re-test will be conducted in a fair and organised manner, and urged them to stay confident.

"Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students to stay confident and focus on their studies. The re-examination will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner," Pradhan told reporters in Bhopal.

The May 3 exam cancellation had sparked immense worry among NEET aspirants. Cases of suicides were also reported in some places as candidates worried they may not be able to perform as well as they did in the first exam.

To name a few cases, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Nagpur and her family claimed that the recent paper leak and cancellation of the exam pushed her to take the extreme step. In another such case, In Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, an 18-year-old was found hanging. While no note was recovered, the student's father said she may have been stressed about taking the retest.

Action after NEET leak A CBI probe into the NEET paper leak is currently underway. As of May, 13 arrests have been made, most from Maharashtra. The CBI had said the investigation is continuing, and its teams are working in tandem to identify the actual source of the leak before the exam.

The involvement of NTA insiders is also under probe. Last month, the government took responsiblity of a breach in command after the paper was cancelled and expressed regret over having to re-order exam.