Read Nehru-Patel letters on J&K, Kharge responds to PM over remarks on Kashmir's accession

In an X post in Hindi, Kharge also alleged that it was the leaders of the Hindu Mahasabha and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later, the Jan Sangh, who made statements that Kashmir should be declared an independent country.
Modi launched a sharp attack on Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister, on Friday, claiming that he prevented Patel from fully integrating Kashmir into the Indian Union.
Kharge claimed that Patel’s private secretary, V Shankar, who himself had supported the former during the negotiations for J&K’s accession, compiled a book of correspondence between Patel and other leaders, titled “Selected Correspondence of Sardar Patel”. “...If Pandit Nehru had not been involved in the process of J&K’s accession to India, would there have been so much correspondence between Sardar Patel and Pandit Nehru during that time?” he asked.