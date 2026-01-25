Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday strongly refuted the allegations of irregularities in the tendering process of Naini coal blocks belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and said that the state government was ready for any kind of inquiry into the same. ‘Ready for probe’: Telangana DyCM denies Naini coal block irregularities

Speaking to reporters at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, Vikramarka, who holds the energy portfolio, demanded that the Centre should order an inquiry into all the tenders called for and the contracts awarded in Singareni Collieries since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

“As soon as chief minister A Revanth Reddy returns from his foreign tour, I will personally speak to him and ensure that orders are issued for a comprehensive investigation,” the deputy chief minister said.

He categorically denied claims that mandatory site inspection was a new condition introduced by the present government to favour select contractors. He said the rule had been in force since 2018 and is a nationwide standard practice followed by Coal India, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) and several other public institutions.

He clarified that Singareni Collieries is an autonomous entity and it operates through an independent board. “Neither tenders nor tender-related files come to me or the state government. So, there is no scope for political interference,” he said.

Refuting allegations related to diesel supply contracts, he said the system was introduced in 2022 during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government to address GST issues and prevent diesel theft, and no changes were made under the present government.

He also dismissed claims that contracts in Singareni coal mines were awarded to the chief minister’s relatives. “In fact, all major contractors currently operating in Singareni are linked to BRS leaders,” he said.

“Singareni belongs to the people of Telangana. I will not allow vultures or vested interests to plunder the wealth created by the blood and sweat of its workers,” he asserted. He warned that “failure to retract false writings would invite legal action.”