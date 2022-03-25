Ready for Round 15? IPL season begins again

The Indian Premier League returns to India for its 15th edition, ready to be played out in front of partial crowds in four venues in a bio-bubble in Maharashtra. A lot has changed since the last time an IPL match was held in India. Two teams have been added, the season duration is longer, and two of the most recognised faces of the game — MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli — are no longer franchise captains. A look at some of the key points of this edition.

A longer season, a new format

Like in the 2011 season, the 10 teams have been split into two groups of five. Each team will play 14 matches in the league phase -- against the four other teams in their group twice; against the team from the corresponding row in the other group (organised according to seedings) twice; and against the four other teams of the other group once.

So, for example, Mumbai will play two matches against KKR, RR, DC, LG and CSK and one match against SRH, RCB, PBKS and GT. The one difference from the 2011 format is that there is no home-and-away concept since four venues will host all the games.

Odds against new teams

Barring Gujarat Lions, who finished on top after the league phase in 2016, history hasn’t been kind to new additions in IPL in their first seasons. The realistic aim for Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, therefore, may be to qualify for the playoffs before they can set their target higher.

Does any team have a shot at breaking the MI-CSK duopoly?

With the most trophies, the most top-four finishes, and the highest percentage of wins, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings dominate the field in almost every chart. After this year’s mega auction though, MI look considerably weaker in the bowling department, while CSK now have a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja after MS Dhoni edition stepped. The stage may indeed be set for a surprise.

Rehearsal for T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup in Australia barely seven months away, there is no better tournament to rehearse for it than the IPL. Under a new captain in Rohit Sharma, the Indian think tank will be seeking to create backup for every position. All eyes will be on:

Ishan Kishan: He opened for India against Sri Lanka and West Indies five times last month but got going only once – when he scored 89 against Sri Lanka. It may be difficult for Kishan to play for India as long as Rishabh Pant is around, but how he bats this IPL could prompt a rethink from the selectors

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Last season’s highest scorer in the IPL, he made just four runs in eight balls in the only T20I (vs WI) he played last month. Another prolific season with CSK will help Gaikwad stay relevant and give India more options.

Ravi Bishnoi: An “icon” player, Bishnoi is now in the big league. He tends to be typecast as a googly bowler so the onus will be on him to come up with more variation, and possibly add a deceptive leg-break to expand his repertoire.

Shubman Gill: Despite his successful stint at KKR, Gill is yet to play T20 for India. Opening for India maybe a farfetched idea for him considering the number of contenders, but he could always bat lower down if he wants impress the selectors

Hardik Pandya: Demoted in the central contracts list, Pandya has had fitness issues and not played for India since the T20 World Cup last October. The only way he can play again for India is only as all-rounder, and this season is the best opportunity for him to re-establish his credentials

On the cusp of history

Aaron Finch: He is set to play for a record ninth IPL franchise this time after KKR signed him as replacement for Alex Hales who pulled out citing bubble fatigue

Dwayne Bravo: The Caribbean all-rounder, playing again for CSK this time, needs three wickets to equal Lasith Malinga (170 wickets) as the IPL’s highest wicket-taker of all time

Virat Kohli: The former India captain is one century away from equalling Chris Gayle’s record of six hundreds in the IPL. Kohli is already the IPL’s highest run scorer (6,283 runs).

