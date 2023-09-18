Ready if BJP government chooses to call for early national polls: Nitish Kumar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByVijay Swaroop
Sep 18, 2023 02:27 PM IST

Kumar maintained that the Opposition National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is strong and will contest elections strongly

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said they were ready for early elections if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government chose to call for early national polls.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Monday. (PTI)

“They want to conduct early elections across the country. The sooner they do early elections, the better for us. We are ready for it. We do not have any problem with this. We are ready all the time,” Kumar said on the sidelines of a function in Patna. He said that the government has a right to conduct a parliamentary election early. “Whenever they do, it will be good for us,” he said.

Kumar maintained that the Opposition National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is strong and will contest the elections strongly. He has spoken about early national polls over the last couple of months.

INDIA constituents have resolved to contest the 2024 national elections together. The Union government this month set up a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to study the “one nation, one election” proposal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vijay Swaroop

Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

