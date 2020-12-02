‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet with farm union leaders amid deadlock

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 19:03 IST

As the farmers’ protest entered its 7th day, the government on Wednesday reiterated its intent to address the concerns raised by farm union leaders, who are representing protesting farmers of Punjab and Haryana, on December 3 at Vigyan Bhawan.

“I appeal to the farmers that the laws are in their interest and the reforms have been done after a long wait, but if they have any objection to it then we are ready to address their concerns,” Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said a day before the second round of talks with farmers is slated to take place in the national capital.

Also read: With govt’s pro-farmer image under fire, BJP wants amicable end to farm protests

Tomar also said that they will see to what extent issues can be resolved as they hold discussions with farmers’ leaders tomorrow. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has found itself in a tight deadlock with raging farmers who are objecting to the three farm laws cleared by the Parliament in September this year.The farmers have alleged that these laws will reduce their earnings in the market and give more power to corporations.

The farmers, hailing from Punjab and Haryana, in their “Delhi Chalo” march had demanded the ruling dispensation agrees to hear their objections on the clearance of farm laws which, collectively, have paved way for agribusinesses to freely trade farm produce without restrictions, permit private traders to stockpile large quantities of essential commodities for future sales and lay down new rules for contract farming.

Also read: No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting

After days of protest along Delhi border and within the national capital, the government on Monday initiated talks with the representatives of farm union organisation leaders but the dialogue remained inconclusive, without any sign of resolution.