No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 20:28 IST

The meeting between farm union leaders and the government on Tuesday failed to reach a breakthrough and another round of discussions will be held on Thursday, December 3. The government has suggested setting up a committee to look into the issues raised by farmers protesting against the new farm laws, but it was rejected by the representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three Union ministers.

Here’s who said what during the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan:

1. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the media after Tuesday’s talks that the government was keen on a group being formed but farmers’ leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone.

2. “The meeting was good and we have decided that the talks will be held on December 3. We wanted a small group to be constituted but farmers’ leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone, we do not have a problem with it,” the minister said.

3. Tomar also appealed to the farmers to suspend the protests saying, “We appeal to the farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. However, this decision (of suspending the agitation) depends on farmers’ unions and farmers.”

4. Bharat Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) President Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the meeting remained inconclusive.

5. “The farmer’s organisations rejected the government’s proposal to form a five-member committee to look into the issues related to the new farm laws,” Roopsingh Sanha, member of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), told PTI.

6. “The government asked us to give names of 5-7 members to form a small committee for better discussion, but we rejected it. We said we all will be present. The government is insisting for a small group because they want to divide us. We are very well aware of the government’s tricks,” BKU (Dakaunda) Bathinda district president Baldev Singh said.