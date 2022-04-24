'Ready to go to...': Bajrang Muni Das, who gave rape threats to Muslim women, after getting bail

Bajrang Muni Das, the controversial mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udaseen Ashram in Khairabad town of UP's Sitapur, who was arrested for allegedly giving “rape threats” to Muslim women, was granted bail on Sunday, news agency PTI reported. District judge Sanjai Kumar had granted him bail on Saturday.

Das told the media that he was ready to go to jail thousand times for his religion, for his 'bhagwa', and was prepared for any kind of attack on him. "I have no guilt for what I said...,", he added.

Das was arrested for allegedly issuing rape threats to Muslim women during a hate speech in Sitapur district on April 2. A purported video of the controversial seer was shared widely on social media in which he can be seen making hateful remarks against Muslim women outside a mosque during a procession. Das had threatened that if any Hindu woman is teased by a Muslim man, he will rape a woman of the latter's community. While he gave the speech, the crowd around applauded, while some police personnel present at the spot apparently remained silent spectators, the video showed.

On April 8, a case was registered against Das, with UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar saying that stringent action will be taken against the accused.

Another video of him apologising for his statement had also surfaced, hours after police lodged an FIR against him. Das also, claimed that the widely circulated video of his speech was "distorted".

"'If they'll harass our daughters, their daughters won't be safe too… The video is distorted to fabricate me under false charges," he said.