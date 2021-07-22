'Ready to talk to farmers': Agriculture minister ahead of Jantar Mantar protests

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the government is ready to hold discussions with protesting farmers "if they express their issues with the laws point-wise". The remarks were made ahead of the planned protests by farmers in Delhi against the three contentious legislature that were enacted by the Centre in 2020.

Click here to follow live updates on farmers' protest

"Country has witnessed that these farm laws are beneficial and are in favour of farmers. We have had discussions about these laws. If they express their issues with the laws point-wise, we can discuss it," ANI quoted the agriculture minister as saying.

Buses carrying protesting farmers from Tikri and Sindhu borders arrived at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. They are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

The agitating farmers are appealing to the Centre to repeal the laws, alleging that these legislatures would leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

The farmers will hold a 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar. They will also march towards Parliament during the demonstration.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi staged a protest in Parliament demanding the Centre to pay heed to farmers' demands who are sitting at various Delhi borders since November last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON