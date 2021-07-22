Home / India News / Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Agitation begins at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid heavy security
Farmers raise slogan during the Farmers protest at Jantar Mantar.
Farmers raise slogan during the Farmers protest at Jantar Mantar.(HT Photo/ RajkRaj)
Live

Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Agitation begins at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid heavy security

Farmers' protest in Delhi: The Jantar Mantar demonstration received permission from Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal on the condition that only a maximum of 200 protestors will be allowed till August 9.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:14 PM IST

Farmers protesting against the three contentious agri laws passed by the central government launched an agitation on Thursday at the Jantar Mantar near Parliament in New Delhi. A series of demonstrations against the farm laws are being held by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farm unions.

The farmers' movement was granted permission for the Jantar Mantar demonstration by Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal on the condition that only a maximum of 200 protestors will be allowed till August 9.

Protesting farmers have also been asked to provide an affidavit declaring that all Covid-19 norms will be followed and that the movement will be peaceful. The demonstrators were met with heavy security deployment in the area amid the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 22, 2021 03:14 PM IST

    Watch | 200 farmers reach Jantar Mantar amid heavy security; UP next stop, say leaders

  • JUL 22, 2021 03:05 PM IST

    'UK parliament debating farmers' issue but not our govt': Yogendra Yadav

    Yogendra Yadav said that the UK parliament is debating the farmers' issues but the Indian government is not, reports PTI.

  • JUL 22, 2021 01:58 PM IST

    Delhi police, paramilitary on alert at Jantar Mantar

    HT Photo/ Raj K Raj
    HT Photo/ Raj K Raj
  • JUL 22, 2021 12:54 PM IST

    'Farmers to run their own Parliament': Rakesh Tikait

    "Farmers will run their own Parliament," says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, adding, "Members of Parliament (MPs), irrespective of their parties, will be criticised in their constituencies if they don't raise voice for farmers in the House."

  • JUL 22, 2021 12:52 PM IST

    Agitation against farm laws begins at Jantar Mantar

    Image courtesy: HT Photo
    Image courtesy: HT Photo
  • JUL 22, 2021 12:37 PM IST

    Group of farmers also reach Jantar Mantar

    A group of 200 farmers also reach Jantar Mantar to protest against farm laws amid heavy police presence.

  • JUL 22, 2021 12:21 PM IST

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait arrives at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to join protesting farmers

    Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait reaches Jantar Mantar as farmers begin their protest against central government's three farm laws.

  • JUL 22, 2021 12:15 PM IST

    Buses carrying protesting farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

  • JUL 22, 2021 11:48 AM IST

    If farmers express issues with these laws point-wise, we can discuss it: Agriculture minister

    "India has witnessed that these farm laws are beneficial and are in the favour of farmers. We have had discussions about these laws. If they express their issues with the laws point-wise, we can discuss it," said Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar

  • JUL 22, 2021 10:54 AM IST

    Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, protest farm laws in Parliament premises

  • JUL 22, 2021 10:25 AM IST

    Rakesh Tikait on arrangements to tackle Jan 26 Red Fort-like situation

    "Parliament is just 150 meters away from Jantar Mantar and we will hold our own Parliament sessions there," said BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on being asked about arrangements to tackle situations like the January 26 Red Fort violence. "What do we have to do with hooliganism? Are we miscreants?"

  • JUL 22, 2021 10:00 AM IST

    Farmers board buses at Singhu border ahead of Jantar Mantar protests

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news farmers protest farm laws farmer's protest farm laws 2020 farm laws protest protest at jantar mantar
WhatsApp (Representational photo/Bloomberg)
WhatsApp (Representational photo/Bloomberg)
india news

'No urgency needed': Delhi HC on pleas challenging WhatsApp's privacy policy

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:18 PM IST
A two-judge bench of the high court on Thursday fixed August 27 as the date on which it will take up the pleas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Calcutta high court. (HT file)
The Calcutta high court. (HT file)
india news

Govt failed to properly probe post-poll violence complaints: Calcutta HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The violence allegedly broke out hours after the TMC returned to power for a third time in May. The BJP, which hoped to wrest power from TMC, has blamed the ruling party for the violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File photo)
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File photo)
india news

Committed to solving issues related to Char Dham Board: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Dhami’s statement came amid protests by the priests of the four revered shrines of Char Dham--Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri--for the abolishment of the Board constituted last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (File photo)
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (File photo)
india news

Over 4 million ineligible people got PM-KISAN cash: Govt in Parliament

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 02:20 PM IST
According to figures provided by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in his written reply on July 20, the number of illegal beneficiaries in Assam stood at 83,5268, the highest in any state, accounting for about a fifth of total ineligible beneficiaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.