Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Agitation begins at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid heavy security
Farmers protesting against the three contentious agri laws passed by the central government launched an agitation on Thursday at the Jantar Mantar near Parliament in New Delhi. A series of demonstrations against the farm laws are being held by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farm unions.
The farmers' movement was granted permission for the Jantar Mantar demonstration by Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal on the condition that only a maximum of 200 protestors will be allowed till August 9.
Protesting farmers have also been asked to provide an affidavit declaring that all Covid-19 norms will be followed and that the movement will be peaceful. The demonstrators were met with heavy security deployment in the area amid the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.
Follow all the updates here:
JUL 22, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Watch | 200 farmers reach Jantar Mantar amid heavy security; UP next stop, say leaders
JUL 22, 2021 03:05 PM IST
'UK parliament debating farmers' issue but not our govt': Yogendra Yadav
Yogendra Yadav said that the UK parliament is debating the farmers' issues but the Indian government is not, reports PTI.
JUL 22, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Delhi police, paramilitary on alert at Jantar Mantar
JUL 22, 2021 12:54 PM IST
'Farmers to run their own Parliament': Rakesh Tikait
"Farmers will run their own Parliament," says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, adding, "Members of Parliament (MPs), irrespective of their parties, will be criticised in their constituencies if they don't raise voice for farmers in the House."
JUL 22, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Agitation against farm laws begins at Jantar Mantar
JUL 22, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Group of farmers also reach Jantar Mantar
A group of 200 farmers also reach Jantar Mantar to protest against farm laws amid heavy police presence.
JUL 22, 2021 12:21 PM IST
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait arrives at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to join protesting farmers
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait reaches Jantar Mantar as farmers begin their protest against central government's three farm laws.
JUL 22, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Buses carrying protesting farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
JUL 22, 2021 11:48 AM IST
If farmers express issues with these laws point-wise, we can discuss it: Agriculture minister
"India has witnessed that these farm laws are beneficial and are in the favour of farmers. We have had discussions about these laws. If they express their issues with the laws point-wise, we can discuss it," said Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar
JUL 22, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, protest farm laws in Parliament premises
JUL 22, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Rakesh Tikait on arrangements to tackle Jan 26 Red Fort-like situation
"Parliament is just 150 meters away from Jantar Mantar and we will hold our own Parliament sessions there," said BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on being asked about arrangements to tackle situations like the January 26 Red Fort violence. "What do we have to do with hooliganism? Are we miscreants?"
JUL 22, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Farmers board buses at Singhu border ahead of Jantar Mantar protests