‘Rebel in haste, repent at leisure’: Sena leader’s latest on Maharashtra cabinet

Days after Maharashtra’s new cabinet members took oath, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday yet again targeted the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. In her latest attack, Chaturvedi said that the new ministers - who have been sworn in - are still without portfolios.

“The unconstitutional government in Maharashtra is collapsing under its own weight of contradictions and expectations,” Chaturvedi tweeted. She further said that “MLAs not sworn in as ministers are angry, those who took oath as ministers are still without portfolio.”

“Maharashtra suffers. Rebel in haste, repent at leisure,” the Shiv Sena MP wrote, taking a fresh jibe. Chaturvedi has been hitting out at Shinde and Fadnavis ever since the Uddhav Thackeray government collapsed due to the revolt by Shinde, once said to be close to Thackeray.

Maharashtra saw a lapse of 40 days between the swearing in of new ministers and Shinde and Fadnavis taking oath after Uddhav’s resignation. In these 40 days, Chaturvedi and other leaders had taken multiple swipes, and even shared memes on the ‘two-member cabinet’ in the state.

On Tuesday, a total of 18 ministers took oath in the state in the Shinde-Fadnavis balancing act, which came after multiple Delhi visits by the two leaders.

Nine members from each side have been sworn in. The state cabinet has a total of 43 berths and more members are set to be added later. Some reports have suggested that Sanjay Shirsat - one of the Sena rebels - was unhappy at not being included.

