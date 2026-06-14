Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh's son sends legal notice to Mamata, others over Barasat ticket claims

In fresh troubles for Mamata Banerjee, the son of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, rebel Trinamool Congress MP, has sent a legal notice to her and other TMC leaders over alleged statements claiming that he had sought an MLA ticket from the party to fight state assembly polls from the Barasat assembly constituency.

Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar denied allegations of seeking an MLA ticket and alleged that representatives of IPAC, the political consultancy firm which worked with the TMC, reached out to him and requested that he consider contesting from the Barasat Assembly constituency. (X/Wires)

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Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, a psychiatrist by profession, sent the legal notice to Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders including Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy and Sonali Guha.

On Sunday morning, Baidyanath accused TMC MP Mahua Moitra of “falsely claiming” that his mother, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, was “crying for an MLA ticket” for him.

"100 % lies . disagreements should be fought politically, not by dragging private individuals and family members into the dispute. I reserve my legal rights," he wrote in the post.

Also read: ‘His mask and wig both come off’: Mahua Moitra jabs TMC MP over BJP minister meeting amid party crisis

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{{^usCountry}} The legal notice comes amid TMC's internal crisis, with Kakoli Ghosh spearheading the rebellion among party MPs in the Parliament. ‘IPAC reached out to Baidyanath’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The legal notice comes amid TMC's internal crisis, with Kakoli Ghosh spearheading the rebellion among party MPs in the Parliament. ‘IPAC reached out to Baidyanath’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The notice is subjected as a “Cease and Desist Notice regarding False, Defamatory and Unwarranted References to Dr. Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice is subjected as a “Cease and Desist Notice regarding False, Defamatory and Unwarranted References to Dr. Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The document describes Baidyanath as a “highly qualified psychiatrist who has undergone training and professional engagement at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University, Boston, and the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, London” who “enjoys a reputation for academic excellence, professional integrity, and public respect”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The document describes Baidyanath as a “highly qualified psychiatrist who has undergone training and professional engagement at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University, Boston, and the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, London” who “enjoys a reputation for academic excellence, professional integrity, and public respect”. {{/usCountry}}

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The notice further said that at several occasions, insinuations were made that Baidyanath sought a political nomination or ticket from the Barasat Assembly Constituency and that after it was denied, his mother led the rebellion among TMC MPs.

Baidyanath denied these allegations of seeking tickets and alleged that representatives of IPAC, the political consultancy firm which worked with the TMC, reached out to him and requested that he consider contesting from the Barasat Assembly constituency.

“According to my client's instructions, Mr. Sohom Pal, then associated with the Barasat District TMCP, contacted him on multiple occasions through WhatsApp and encouraged him to contest elections,” the notice reads.

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‘Retract all false statements’

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The notice issued an ultimatum for those it was addressed to, asking them to retract “all false, defamatory, and misleading statements” regarding Baidyanath and issue a public clarification and apology within fifteen days of issuance of the notice.

It added that if the TMC leaders addressed in the notice fail to do so, Baidyanth may initiate civil, criminal, and other legal proceedings against them “as may be available in law”.

Mamata Banerjee and other other TMC leaders who have received the notice have not reacted to it so far.

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